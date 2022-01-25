Forza Horizon 5 radio stations have started to “offend” players

Forza Horizon 5 radio stations have left many players gritting their teeth in frustration, with some saying they’re actually offended by the latest musical offerings.

The music in the Forza Horizon series has always been loved by the community, with a number of different stations for rock, dance, pop, and other genres.

Just think of it: the speakers in your Lamborghini up to the max, flying through the beautiful roads of Mexico, clouds in the sky as perfect as those in paintings – can anything beat that type of atmosphere?

Well, according to many fans, it’s not actually as good as it should be this time.

Forza Horizon 5 soundtrack is dividing players

On January 24, one Reddit user – called box-fort2 – posted their verdict on the music stations available in Forza Horizon 5.

They said: “I’ve never had a video game soundtrack legitimately offend me before, but here we are.”

Included in the post is a meme image, with audio playing in the background featuring a few of the tracks from FH5. At the time of writing, over 4,000 fans have upvoted the post.

Fans react to FH5 soundtrack

In the comments, a number of criticisms are leveled at the soundtrack. Some say there isn’t enough variety, while others point to censorship of certain records.

One said: “The Horizon Festival was supposed to be a music festival with car racing. Now it feels like they assume everyone streams Spotify and don’t give a sh** about the music.”

Another stated: “I can’t decide what I dislike more, the songs or the censoring. Why is the word “consumption” censored on Unperson by Nothing but Thieves? What is the point of having Teardrops on there if every other word is bleeped out?”

Fans of specific bands aren’t too happy about the changes, either.

A third user added: “Bring Me the Horizon is my favorite band and I was so excited when teardrops started on the station and then all the censoring made me wonder why they even added it.”

“What do you mean? Do you not like them entirely removing an entire verse?” another joked.

Being offended by something like this might sound funny on the surface, or possibly an overreaction. But for people who are passionate about music and want to listen to their authentic versions while driving, it appears that Horizon 5 doesn’t deliver.