Woman goes viral for playing Fortnite after giving birth

A woman has gone viral on social media for playing Fortnite right after giving birth to a newborn. Here’s how the internet reacted to the amusing occurrence.

With a massive user base and consistent community support, Fortnite has become a cultural phenomenon and one of the top Battle Royale games. In 2023, statistics were made public, and Epic Games experienced an all-time high in user activity during Season OG in November.

Having said that, with the game having entered Chapter 5, players are tuning in over the holiday season to enjoy Winterfest on the island and get free presents from Fortnite.

A member of the player community recently shared the most surprising video of a fan playing Fortnite on social media, adding to the growing collection of humorous clips displaying delight and devotion to the game.

This wildly popular video shows a new mother playing Fortnite in the hospital’s maternity ward just after giving birth, and it looks just as crazy as it sounds.

Mum goes viral for playing Fortnite in hospital room right after giving birth

A video uploaded by the Wild Content X account depicts a woman reclining in a hospital bed next to her infant child. The amusing aspect is that she is playing Fortnite on a tiny television in the room while holding a PS5 controller in her hand.

The video is simply labeled as “Fortnite after giving birth.” As the source of the video wasn’t mentioned, the shared clip on X received loads of comments from the Fortnite player community.

One such player said, “She needs to release the stress of labor by playing a video game and I love it.” Another chimed in, “Mamma relaxing a bit while the baby sleeps, I see no issues.”

A third user added, “Mama’s battle royale extends from the delivery room to the virtual battlefield – double victories all around.” While there was all praise in the comments and support towards the new mum, there was an opposing side that criticized the clip.

One such user replied, “That’s a serious addiction if she can’t even give the newborn attention.”

Many people have commented on the video, and it seems like most of them are encouraging the woman’s determination to use gaming as a means of relieving stress and pushing the pastime as a healing component, similar to what we thought with LEGO Fortnite in our review.