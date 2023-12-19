Fortnite player creates Christmas nightmare with Sneaky Snowmando

It’s the holiday season, and one Fortnite player spreads their cheer nightmarishly, with unlimited Sneaky Snowmandos.

Fortnite‘s Chapter 5, Season 1 launched early this December, ushering in a new map, weapon mods, “Handsome Peter Griffin,” and three new modes. There’s a lot of content to digest, but that hasn’t stopped Epic Games from delivering more content with Winterfest returning.

Winterfest is the Christmas-themed takeover, introducing a holiday-themed redesign of the island and tons of goodies to uncover. Amongst that, players can find a variety of festive weapons like the Snowball Launcher or the Sneaky Snowmando.

One player got their hands on the latter item and turned their lobby into a Christmas nightmare for their foes.

Fortnite player celebrates the holidays with unlimited Snowmandos

Much like the “Bush” consumable in Fortnite, the Sneaky Snowmando lets players disguise themselves as snowmen and break out for a festive surprise on unsuspecting foes.

Shared to the FortNiteBR subreddit, Daiko_ showcases their incredible holiday spirit. In a display of insane coordination, they decorated the Fortnite map with Sneaky Snowmandos, becoming the ultimate Christmas nightmare.

Of course, with so many snowmen to inspect, it becomes an otherworldly task to discover who’s real and who’s not. The result is hilarious, as players hopelessly search, while the squad enjoyed every moment of their pain.

Funnily enough, Daiko_’s clip is eerily reminiscent of the original reveal of the consumable, back when Fortnite was still in its relevant infancy.

As silly as it was, it ultimately paid off, as the final seconds showed the team grabbing a victory royale. Of course, if they didn’t win conventionally, they could’ve won by the good old-fashioned computer/console overload with so many objects on the screen.

Many of the comments loved what they saw. The top comment in particular perfectly summarized the experience, with a GIF from The Office’s “Classy Christmas” episode:

Nevertheless, be careful of unusual counts of snowmen in your Fortnite lobby. It may just be a clever user with a pocket full of Sneaky Snowmandos.