Why is there a countdown in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

A mysterious countdown has appeared in the Fortnite lobby, but what does it mean? And what will happen at the end of the timer? We’ve got the answers.

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 approaches its sure-to-be-explosive finale, a countdown has popped up on the game’s lobby background, leaving some players confused about what it could mean.

Usually, these countdowns are pointing towards a big event of some sort, like the battle against Galactus or Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour concert – and surprise, surprise, that’s exactly the case here.

Why is there a countdown timer in Fortnite?

The countdown that has appeared in the Fortnite lobby is leading up to a season finale called Fracture. This will most likely be a playable experience featuring memorable moments for the game.

While we don’t know too much about this live event just yet, Epic Games have teased that it will be an “otherworldly and unexpected social event” where “the fate of the Island” rests in players’ hands.

This one-time-only live event will bring an end not only to Chapter 3 Season 4 but to Chapter 3 as a whole. That’s right, once this live event takes place, the game will be moving straight into Chapter 4.

When does the Fortnite countdown end?

The current Fortnite countdown is scheduled to end on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM GMT. This is when the Fracture live finale event will begin.

If you want to take part in the Fracture event, it’s recommended that you’re in the lobby 30 minutes before this time. You can play through the event solo or with a squad of up to four players.