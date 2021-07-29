Where to interact with Rift Tour posters in Fortnite

A brand new set of Rift Tour challenges have gone live in Fortnite, and the first one requires players to find and interact with Rift Tour posters hidden somewhere on the Island.

With a timer counting down to a new live event taking place in Fortnite Season 7, many players have been anticipating something big going down on the Island. It seems we’ve now got our first taste of what’s to come.

Alongside the usual weekly challenges, Epic have introduced a set of Rift Tour quests for players to take part in. The first one asks you to interact with the Rift Tour posters around the Island, and completing it will earn you a Rift-sterpiece spray.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find details on where to find the Rift Tour posters in Fortnite, and what you can expect from the upcoming Rift Tour event when it finally happens.

Fortnite Rift Tour poster locations

To find the Rift Tour posters in Fortnite, you’ll need to head to the west side of Misty Meadows.

Here, there are four walls that have a mix of Rift Tour posters plastered on them. The locations are below:

On the wall near the western bus stop.

At the bottom of the western stairs.

At the top of the stairs and to the left.

Behind a building at the southwest of Misty Meadows.

There are three different Rift Tour poster designs for this Fortnite quest: Hammer, Rainbow, and Piggy. You should only need to interact with one of them to complete the challenge, so it shouldn’t take you too long.

Advertisement

It also seems as though interacting with these Rift Tour posters might have some kind of effect on your character, so keep an eye out for any changes!

What is the Rift Tour in Fortnite?

While the Rift Tour remains shrouded in mystery for now, it seems likely that this is the major live event that Epic Games have been teasing, and it could all be leading up to that rumored Ariana Grande concert.

Following the v17.21 update, a mysterious countdown timer began appearing in the lobby of Fortnite. The timer is scheduled to end on Friday, August 6 at 6PM EST, which is when the Rift Tour begins.

Advertisement

As well as a potential Ariana Grande concert, it’s also been revealed by leakers that several locations across the Island will be abducted by aliens, including Coral Castle, Corny Complex, and Slurpy Swamp.

For the latest guides, news, and leaks from the Island, make sure you visit our Fortnite home page.