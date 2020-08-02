Where to find missing parts for Fortnite's Launch The Ship challenge

A secret challenge has been added to Fortnite where you can launch the ancient spaceship near Craggy Cliffs. Here’s what you’ll need to find all locations for the missing parts and complete this task.

There have been many changes made to the Fortnite map through Season 3. However, in the August 1 update, an unusual spaceship has been added to the island north of Craggy Cliffs.

Advertisement

This 'ancient spaceship', which was previously leaked to have an astronaut character trapped inside, has come with a secret challenge that players can complete in-game.

The new challenge requires players to rebuild the ancient spaceship with missing parts that are scattered around the area.

Advertisement

If you are having any trouble finding these missing pieces, it is worth noting that they make a small buzzing noise the closer you come to one.

Here's where you can find all of the ship's missing parts to complete this challenge.

How to launch the Ancient Spaceship in Fortnite

Make your way to the spaceship's location near Risky Reels. Once you arrive, collect the 'Thruster' from the nearby cliff and install it to the ship. Grab the 'Battery Pack', which is hidden under the tall rock in the water. After you add the Battery Pack, the final missing part, the 'Heat Shield' is under another rock, east of the spaceship. Once you've collected all parts, simply make your way back to the ship and activate the launch sequence.

There you have it, once you install the final part should be able to watch as the astronaut takes off, leaving a few rift portals behind that you can use.

Advertisement

Although there is no cosmetic item available for this challenge, you will get to watch an in-game event and will also receive 39,000 XP for your efforts.