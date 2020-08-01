Game-breaking Fortnite map exploit guarantees easy wins

A game-breaking glitch has been found in Fortnite that can get you out of the map and guarantees easy wins by avoiding the storm's damage.

With a hundred players dropping into every match in Fortnite, earning a 'Victory Royale' can prove to be quite challenging, even for the best of players.

However, it was revealed that a new exploit has now been found in Fortnite, which makes it incredibly easy for you to pick up wins.

This new glitch allows players to sneak under the map near the Risky Reels point-of-interest, making it almost impossible to find or kill them in-game.

Fortnite YouTuber RektUniverse was among the first to share this bizarre bug, revealing that it was quite simple to replicate and labeled it as an "unlimited wins" glitch.

Although it looks fairly straightforward it does require you to find a Choppa in-game before you can try it out. Here's what you'll need to do.

How to glitch out of the Fortnite map

First, you'll need to find a Choppa in Fortnite. After getting a Choppa, make your way to the Risky Reels POI. Go to the center of Risky Reels and place a wooden floor piece next to the bush. Park the Choppa on the edge of the floor piece and build wooden walls around it. Once the Choppa is surrounded by wooden walls, climb inside and quickly change seats.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Gg8G0bGJ08

Once you follow these steps your character should be glitched under the map, allowing you to avoid the storm's damage and roam around freely.

The YouTuber also revealed that players could make their way back into the map by simply jumping up into the water above.

As this bizarre trick can be quite overpowered, it is likely that Epic Games will be looking to release a fix for it in a future update.