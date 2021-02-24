 Where is Mave in Fortnite? How to get the Storm Scout sniper rifle - Dexerto
Fortnite

Where is Mave in Fortnite? How to get the Storm Scout sniper rifle

Published: 24/Feb/2021 23:34

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

The Storm Scout sniper is one of the most sought-after Exotic weapons in Fortnite right now. While the weapon’s been in the game for a while in certain forms, players can now get the rifle with Mave. Here’s how you can find the weapon and the NPC as of February 24.

It’s safe to say that the the Storm Scout is one of the most powerful weapons in Fortnite right now. While the actual damage that it outputs is impressive, it also shows exactly where the storm/circle will form in the future, giving a pretty notable advantage to those who use it.

While the weapon has been available in a variety of ways over the past couple years since it’s inclusion, Epic has now thrown players for a loop by changing up where it’s available.

Mave and Storm Scout sniper rifle location

Epic Games
The Storm Scout sniper can now be found with Mave after the latest update from Epic Games.

While the Storm Scout sniper was previously available via the Lexa NPC near Hunter’s Haven, this is no longer the case. Instead, players will now have to travel a little bit further east if they want to pick up the powerful weapon.

As of February 24, the Storm Scout sniper rifle is available via Mave, just east of Catty Corner. Funny enough, she’s is located almost in the same place as Cole, who once sold the Hop Rock Dualies, so if you know where he is, you’ll be able to find Mave with ease.

If you’re still confused about what to do, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out:

  1. Land in the island and go to the location seen in the image above (it’s the cliffside southeast of Catty Corner, overlooking the ocean).
  2. Go up to Mave, who will be looking at a shine-like object on the cliffside.
  3. Interact with Mave and tab over to the Storm Scout sniper.
  4. Purchase the sniper.
  5. The weapon will automatically show up in your inventory after the leave the menu.
Epic Games
The Storm Scout sniper costs 500 gold from Mave.

Like most Exotic weapon being sold at NPCs, the Storm Scout sniper rifle will cost players 500 Gold, so if you want the ability to get the weapon, you’ll need to save up a bit.

And that’s it! After you complete the above tasks you’ll have a Storm Scout sniper at your disposal. Of course, given the fact that we’re so close to the launch of Season 6, there’s always a chance that the location will change again in a few weeks.

We’ll keep this article updated for any further developments or changes regarding the sniper’s location should they arise. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals preview

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:21 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 20:02

by Andrew Amos
ESL

IEM Katowice Sponsored Thrive

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.

It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes ⁠— Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals ⁠— Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis ⁠— and what you should expect.

Gambit vs Natus Vincere

The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple

Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.

Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.

Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.

Thrive Props

  • Ax1le: 28.5 total kills
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Hobbit: 43.5 total deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points
  • Electronic: 6.5 total assists
    • Over = 95 points
    • Under = 105 points
  • Flamie: 18.5 total headshots
    • Over = 105 points
    • Under = 95 points
  • S1mple: 75.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points

Visit Thrive

Virtus.pro vs Astralis

Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.

Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).

One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.

If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA ⁠— two of the best teams in the world ⁠— to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.

However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.

Thrive Props

  • Buster: 45.5 total kills
    • Over = 115 points
    • Under = 85 points
  • Sanji: 32.5 total deaths
    • Over = 80 points
    • Under = 120 points
  • Magisk: 9.5 total assists
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points
  • gla1ve: 13.5 total headshots
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Device: 88.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points

The IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals get underway on February 26.

