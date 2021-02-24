Where is Mave in Fortnite? How to get the Storm Scout sniper rifle - Dexerto

The Storm Scout sniper is one of the most sought-after Exotic weapons in Fortnite right now. While the weapon’s been in the game for a while in certain forms, players can now get the rifle with Mave. Here’s how you can find the weapon and the NPC as of February 24.
It’s safe to say that the the Storm Scout is one of the most powerful weapons in Fortnite right now. While the actual damage that it outputs is impressive, it also shows exactly where the storm/circle will form in the future, giving a pretty notable advantage to those who use it.
While the weapon has been available in a variety of ways over the past couple years since it’s inclusion, Epic has now thrown players for a loop by changing up where it’s available.
Mave and Storm Scout sniper rifle location
While the Storm Scout sniper was previously available via the Lexa NPC near Hunter’s Haven, this is no longer the case. Instead, players will now have to travel a little bit further east if they want to pick up the powerful weapon.
As of February 24, the Storm Scout sniper rifle is available via Mave, just east of Catty Corner. Funny enough, she’s is located almost in the same place as Cole, who once sold the Hop Rock Dualies, so if you know where he is, you’ll be able to find Mave with ease.
If you’re still confused about what to do, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out:
- Land in the island and go to the location seen in the image above (it’s the cliffside southeast of Catty Corner, overlooking the ocean).
- Go up to Mave, who will be looking at a shine-like object on the cliffside.
- Interact with Mave and tab over to the Storm Scout sniper.
- Purchase the sniper.
- The weapon will automatically show up in your inventory after the leave the menu.
Like most Exotic weapon being sold at NPCs, the Storm Scout sniper rifle will cost players 500 Gold, so if you want the ability to get the weapon, you’ll need to save up a bit.
And that’s it! After you complete the above tasks you’ll have a Storm Scout sniper at your disposal. Of course, given the fact that we’re so close to the launch of Season 6, there’s always a chance that the location will change again in a few weeks.
We’ll keep this article updated for any further developments or changes regarding the sniper’s location should they arise. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto.