Tfue explains why he thinks Fortnite is not actually an esport

Popular Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney has criticized Fortnite for its lack of competitiveness and claimed that it is not an esport during his April 30 broadcast.

While he is one of the most popular streamers and pro players in Fortnite, Tfue has never been shy of voicing his concerns and issues with Epic Games’ battle royale.

During his Twitch stream on April 30, Tfue criticized the current state of Fortnite’s competitive side and claimed that the game was not up to par with many other esports in the space.

Advertisement

As he was queuing up for his first match in the Solo Cash Cup, Tfue explained to viewers that Fortnite was not truly competitive despite its weekly tournaments and active esports scene.

“I'm going to say this now, Fortnite is not a competitive game. I don't care what anyone says,” he admitted.

The Twitch star followed by claiming that it was not even a real esport its current state, “In my eyes, Fortnite is not an esport and you are not a pro player because this game does not have a competitive side to it at all.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Tfue later suggested that those who enjoy competing on Fortnite are “living in a fantasy land” and ignoring many of the game’s major issues.

“It's made up, it's not real, if you’re a competitive Fortnite player you’re living in a fantasy land because this game is so far from competitive, it’s not even close," he added.

Advertisement

He has spoken out against many of the game’s controversial features in the past, particularly aim assist for controller players but has seemingly had enough with all of the game's flaws.

One of the major issues that Tfue has highlighted recently is the number of glitches in Fortnite after he had two separate tournament runs affected due to in-game bugs.