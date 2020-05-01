Tfue stunned as frustrating Fortnite glitches ruin his match

Popular Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney uncovered game-breaking Fortnite bugs that left him and many of his viewers stunned during his April 30 broadcast.

As with any multiplayer titles, Fortnite has had many glitches since its release in 2017 that can potentially alter the course of the game.

While most of the bugs found in the popular battle royale are often minor, popular streamer Tfue found himself stuck in one the most bizarre glitches yet while livestreaming on April 30.

Advertisement

Tfue was playing alongside teammate Scoped during the weekly Contender Cup and encountered an unfortunate glitch that left him stuck in place shortly after dropping in.

While he is known for landing at The Grotto in his competitive Fortnite matches, Tfue was stunned after he accidentally dropped to his death from the large pylon while everyone was racing for weapons.

Scoped managed to revive him quickly, however, after standing up, Tfue found that he was trapped in a bizarre glitch that prevented him from moving, although he could still aim and shoot, even picking up a kill on one of his fellow competitors from the static position.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

With no way to make it to the next circle, Tfue’s teammate Scoped managed to pull Tfue off the top to the ground, causing him to die from fall damage in the hoping that grabbing his teammate's reboot card and bringing him back again would fix the popular streamer’s issues.

Unfortunately for Tfue, that was not the case and although he could move when he was respawned, he was now unable to run, jump or pick up any weapons on the floor, leaving him frustrated with the chain of unusual bugs.

“Wait I can’t run bro, I’m not even kidding it won’t let me, can we even play this out?" a frustrated Tfue asked. "It won’t let me pick up anything.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Tfue died in-game a little later and left Scoped to his own devices while he left to reset his game and fix any bugs ahead of his other scheduled matches.

Despite the frustrating glitches, the pair managed to finish in fourth place during that stage of the tournament, netting 330 points in total for their efforts.

This is not the first time that Tfue's tournament hopes have been interrupted by a bug, as one of his teammates had died to a bizarre fall glitch, only a day prior, during the April 29 Duos cup.