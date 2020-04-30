How to complete Fortnite's new secret quest for an easy 15,000XP

A secret questline is taking place around the map in Fortnite, as teddy bears and gnomes seemingly go to war. Here’s an overview on how to complete the latest step and earn an easy 15,000XP.

Epic Games often keeps players on their toes with new challenges and tasks coming with every update. From the recent weekly affair with Deadpool, to TNTina’s challenges, there’s always something to keep the community occupied.

After a series of secret quests were datamined, a war between gnomes and teddy bears is finally gearing up around the battle royale map. Here’s how you can get involved, and how you can complete the latest step to earn a heap of experience.

What is the new secret questline in Fortnite?

Fortnite loves to introduce subtle changes with each passing update, whether that be a new map change or a new secret task. One of the most recent patches included a few lines of code surrounding a teddy bear vs garden gnome storyline.

The often unnoticed Season 2 narrative supposedly features three unique quests. “Stop the Battle, Teddies Libearated,” and “Celebrate the Truce.”



As the weeks go by, the story is set to evolve, new changes should appear across the map, and new tasks will become available. The latest secret objective is now in the game and rewards players a hefty 15,000XP upon completion.

How to complete Fortnite’s new secret quest step.

The next time that you drop into the map, head to the Eastern side of Weeping Woods. On top of a small hill, you’ll find a large assortment of tiny figures getting ready for war.

On one side, garden gnomes are gearing up for battle with rakes, hoes, and even a giant cannon. On the other, teddy bears with military helmets are ready to retaliate. Each armed with mini-firecrackers while a leader sits atop a tank.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4OSu-4xnFw

To complete the secret quest, all you need to do is approach the front of each group. Walking towards the cannon will let you “disarm the gnomes,” and walking towards the tank will let you “disarm the teddys.”

Upon disarming both, you’ll complete the ‘Drop Your Weapons’ challenge and earn 15,000 season XP.

There appears to be a number of additional secret quests on the way soon, as the battle rages on between these cute but deadly factions.

Keep your eyes peeled for future guides on how to complete the next steps as they become available.