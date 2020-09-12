How to get your own superhero skin in Fortnite: Wanderlust, more

Even though many of Marvel’s iconic characters are in Fortnite, you can actually make your own unique superhero thanks to the item shop. Here’s what you need to know.

When Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 kicked off, the battle royale became completely Marvel comics themed with the introduction of some new points of interest and even changes to the weapon pool.

Obviously, Epic Games haven’t missed a beat either with the ever-popular cosmetics. You can dress up as Iron Man, Thor, Storm, and even Wolverine.

However, if you fancy yourself as a comic book character, or just want to have a unique skin that nobody else is likely to have, well you’re in luck as the developers have made it possible through the item shop.

How to customize superhero skins in Fortnite

With the recent V14.10 update, the devs added a customization option in the form of Become a Hero.’ This is somewhat similar to the customizable glider from Chapter 2, Season 3, but you don’t have to tick off a whole bunch of challenges.

Instead, you just have to go into the Item Shop, purchase one of the customizable skin packs, and then you can let your imagination run pretty wild with changes.

These skins cost 1800 V-Bucks and you’ll have to pick the style that you like but once you do, you can change the colors, tweak the pickaxe, and give yourself a logo that will be used on the front as well as a back bling.

Load up Fortnite Head into the Item Shop Purchase one of the customizable skins Head to the locker and customize your hero!

Obviously, you can choose one of the skins that are available now so that you can be guaranteed a hero, but as Epic keeps adding new cosmetics, something else might take your eye later down the line.

If you choose to purchase multiple customizable superhero skins, just follow the same steps are above and you’ll be able to customize them to your heart’s content.