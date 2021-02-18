Logo
Fortnite player stunned as rare Mythic Goldfish appears in Arena Mode

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:46 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 17:48

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Mythic Goldfish
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

An incredibly lucky Fortnite player has been left shocked after stumbling across a Mythic Goldfish during a match in Arena Mode.

Everyone has their favorite items that they always try to find in Fortnite, whether that’s a weapon like the Tactical Shotgun and the SCAR Assault Rifle, or a throwable like the Shockwave Grenade and Clingers.

But there’s one item that’s arguably more powerful than anything else in the game, and that’s the incredibly rare Mythic Goldfish. It deals a whopping 200 damage when thrown at other players, resulting in an instant kill. Pretty epic, right?

As the Mythic Goldfish is so rare, the majority of Fortnite players have never come across one of them, and many don’t even know they exist. But Reddit user theminer325 managed to find one while casually fishing.

Fishing in Fortnite
Epic Games
Fishing can yield some amazing rewards in Fortnite.

Fortnite player finds rare Mythic Goldfish

In a video shared on the Fortnite subreddit, theminer325 was doing a spot of fishing when they noticed something unusual on the end of their fishing line. Once they realized that it was actually a Mythic Goldfish, their reaction was priceless.

Given that there’s supposedly a one in a million chance (that’s 0.0001%) of catching a Mythic Goldfish, theminer325 was understandably overjoyed to stumble upon the rare item, and quickly went about using it to their advantage.

“I got the Mythic Goldfish in [an] arena game. It was so much fun using until we died,” they wrote in the Reddit post. In the video, they can be seen killing off numerous opponents in one hit with the throwable item, before ultimately being eliminated.

I got the mythic goldfish in in arena game. It was so much fun using until we died. from FortNiteBR

 

Fortnite players in the comments were impressed, with one writing, “I still have yet to catch it, sometimes I forget that it is even a thing,” and another joking, “Knowing my luck I would die before I got to use it.”

The Mythic Goldfish has kept an air of mystery surrounding it ever since it was introduced to the game back in Chapter 2 Season 1. Its appearance resembles a Trophy with a gold-colored fish sitting on top of it.

There have been a series of challenges and rewards for players to earn in Fortnite for catching one. Previously, you were able to earn a Bottom Feeder pickaxe for catching a Mythic Goldfish, but that’s no longer available.

We don’t know about you, but this video has inspired us to try and catch a Mythic Goldfish ourselves. Wish us luck – we’ll need it!

Fortnite

Ali-A explains why the Star Wars Fortnite event was the biggest disappointment

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:18

by Daniel Megarry
Ali-A Fortnite Star Wars
Epic Games

Ali-A Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has broken down all of the Fortnite live events, and one of them was deemed to be worse than the rest.

Each season of Fortnite brings with it a host of exciting updates like map changes and new weapons, but some of the most anticipated moments are the live events that often take place to mark the end of a season.

So far, we’ve seen everything from in-game Travis Scott and Marshmello concerts to Marvel supervillain Galactus attempting to destroy The Island.

While most of the live events have gone down well with fans, some of them have received a slightly more frosty response. That’s why YouTuber Ali-A has taken it upon himself to rank them all from ‘Godly’ to ‘Not Great’.

Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games
Galactus has been getting closer and closer to the Fortnite map all season – and a battle is on the way.

Ali-A ranks all Fortnite live events

Of all 12 events on the list, Ali-A revealed that his least favorite one was Chapter 2 Season 1’s Star Wars crossover event. He said it felt like promo for a new film, and went on to explain why the lack of a standout moment was “disappointing” for players.

“I think Chapter 2 Season 1 was one of the slowest Fortnite seasons ever, it was the community getting used to the new map, learning the new weapons and mechanics, but we basically got no updates and the live event for that season was also pretty disappointing,” he said.

“It was basically a giant collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite with a lot of chanting on stage and a small preview of a new film. It wasn’t that good.”

Fortnite Star Wars event
Epic Games
Star Wars characters appeared in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.

Although he enjoyed the “absolutely epic” lightsaber weapons that appeared as part of the big Star Wars crossover, Ali-A expressed his hope that Fortnite won’t have a live event similar to this one again.

“I don’t think we ever need to see a live event on that scale, that everyone participates in and all the modes shut down, just to basically have a promo put in our faces,” he said.

When it came to the best events, though, Ali-A selected Chapter 1 Season 8’s volcano explosion; Chapter 1 Season 9’s epic battle between the Mecha and the Monster; Chapter 2 Season 2’s Travis Scott concert; and Chapter 2 Season 3’s The Device as ‘Godly’ tier.

“Looking at this list, all of the live events have had something great about them, and most of them have been utterly incredible,” he concluded. “If the events keep ramping up in scale, it’s only going to get bigger and better.”

Ali-A previously shared his expectations for Season 6 of Fortnite, suggesting that the mysterious object Kevin the Cube could be returning alongside a ‘darkness’ theme sweeping The Island.

If you’re curious when Season 5’s big event will take place, or when the upcoming Season 6 will begin, we’ve got all the information you need about Fortnite’s future right here.