Fortnite player stunned as rare Mythic Goldfish appears in Arena Mode

An incredibly lucky Fortnite player has been left shocked after stumbling across a Mythic Goldfish during a match in Arena Mode.

Everyone has their favorite items that they always try to find in Fortnite, whether that’s a weapon like the Tactical Shotgun and the SCAR Assault Rifle, or a throwable like the Shockwave Grenade and Clingers.

But there’s one item that’s arguably more powerful than anything else in the game, and that’s the incredibly rare Mythic Goldfish. It deals a whopping 200 damage when thrown at other players, resulting in an instant kill. Pretty epic, right?

As the Mythic Goldfish is so rare, the majority of Fortnite players have never come across one of them, and many don’t even know they exist. But Reddit user theminer325 managed to find one while casually fishing.

Fortnite player finds rare Mythic Goldfish

In a video shared on the Fortnite subreddit, theminer325 was doing a spot of fishing when they noticed something unusual on the end of their fishing line. Once they realized that it was actually a Mythic Goldfish, their reaction was priceless.

Given that there’s supposedly a one in a million chance (that’s 0.0001%) of catching a Mythic Goldfish, theminer325 was understandably overjoyed to stumble upon the rare item, and quickly went about using it to their advantage.

“I got the Mythic Goldfish in [an] arena game. It was so much fun using until we died,” they wrote in the Reddit post. In the video, they can be seen killing off numerous opponents in one hit with the throwable item, before ultimately being eliminated.

Fortnite players in the comments were impressed, with one writing, “I still have yet to catch it, sometimes I forget that it is even a thing,” and another joking, “Knowing my luck I would die before I got to use it.”

The Mythic Goldfish has kept an air of mystery surrounding it ever since it was introduced to the game back in Chapter 2 Season 1. Its appearance resembles a Trophy with a gold-colored fish sitting on top of it.

There have been a series of challenges and rewards for players to earn in Fortnite for catching one. Previously, you were able to earn a Bottom Feeder pickaxe for catching a Mythic Goldfish, but that’s no longer available.

We don’t know about you, but this video has inspired us to try and catch a Mythic Goldfish ourselves. Wish us luck – we’ll need it!