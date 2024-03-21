New Fortnite discovery tab mocked by players for looking like YouTube

Fortnite players are mocking the upcoming discovery tab update for looking like YouTube, which allows you to follow creators. Here’s how the player community expressed their views on the new look.

Epic Games hosted their first State of Unreal 2024 showcase on March 20th, where they revealed plans for future Fortnite updates and their latest Unreal Engine 5.4.

A part of those updates was a revamped look at Fortnite’s discovery tab, where players will soon be able to follow map creators as well as head to their social media pages straight from their creator page within the game.

While several map makers like Lachlan, SypherPK, and more showed their excitement for the highly-requested feature, many players mocked the new discovery tab for looking like YouTube.

“What’s with this YouTube a** layout?”, said one such player. “This is so horrible, I miss when it was just Battle Royale modes, with simple UI”, said another reminiscing about early Fortnite days.

A third user commented, “No offense to small creators but I hope there has to be some sort of BIG requirement to do this because this can be really bad.” On the other hand, several users compared the new discovery look to Roblox’s UI for looking “very much like Roblox” at present.

Fortnite players in Chapter 5 have had major issues with the UI changes, with some calling it disgusting, and others simply saying it’s an “unnecessary change” with the game. Although Epic has rolled back on a couple of changes like the removal of Item Shop’s timer from the UI and more.

Still, the player community continues to look forward to a cleaner UI experience in the coming seasons as the present one has made Fortnite look more and more like a metaverse, to what once was a much simpler Battle Royale back in the OG days.