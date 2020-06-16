Insane Fortnite exploit lets you float forever using the storm

Epic Games have mixed things up with the Device event in Fortnite Battle Royale, and the new storm system appears to have opened up a unique opportunity for players to do something they never could before.

The battle royale game's new season kicks off on June 17 after months of waiting. Chapter 2's Season 2 has been the second longest in history, leaving members of the community wondering about what changes developers have in store for them when the next patch rolls out.

Well, no matter what's coming soon, the new storm definitely doesn't look quite right.

In fact, players have found a way to dive into it in a way that allows them to float around in the air forever. That said, it doesn't look like the easiest thing in the world to do.

As seen in the clip below, from 1zPhoenix, you can do this by using a helicopter. The video shows three players on board, and the pilot steers the chopper right in the line of the storm as it closes. Once it's finished coming in and stops, the players on the sides dive off and are able to flail around in the sky for the rest of the time.

Those commenting in the replies to the post on Reddit appear to have found another way to do this exploit as well, using a boat. That means that those playing in competitive Fortnite playlists may be able to pull it off as well. Some players have been on the receiving end, and didn't seem best pleased by their encounter.

One said: "Some a**hole did this to me in arena with a boat. They literally got a free second place. My trio won because they were trash but this is unfair. They got 1050 Meters up then fell to their death by the final zone. Not fair."

Whether or not Epic Games will move to fix this storm glitch in the future remains to be seen, although it's not currently listed on their official Community Issues Trello board (at the time of writing).