Fortnite The Device event bug hints at possible FPS mode in the works

A new glitch following The Device event in Fortnite has players convinced that a first-person mode could be coming soon to the popular battle royale title.

Fortnite has exclusively been a third-person shooter since its 2017 release. Despite all of the unique limited-time modes that have popped up over the years, the core fundamentals of Epic's battle royale have remained the same.

That could all be changing very soon though. In the midst of the June 15 event, which introduced a new type of storm, The Device also forced players into a first-person view at times.

These brief flashes took place outside of the map and did not feature any form of combat. However, upon returning to the regular game, some players were stuck in this perspective.

The Device event allowed players to briefly walk around an office as though the game had shifted to an FPS. When transitioning back to the proper map, however, most players were shifted back to the over-the-shoulder view. Some were able to buck the trend though, and float back down without seeing their body.

Animations were sharp and, overall, Fortnite looked completely refined from the new perspective. So refined, in fact, that many players believe this glitched POV could be hinting at a fully-fledged FPS mode coming sometime soon.

Weapons fit perfectly on the screen and cycling through items looked completely natural. The glitch didn’t seem alien at all. Perhaps the only noticeable issue came when trying to emote from the new perspective. No animation could be seen and the camera did not transition back to a third person POV for dances.

This first-person bug also occurred for players on mobiles as well. While it could just be a simple glitch for the time being, the fact that it works so fluently across platforms seems to hint at it being a future mode.

Perhaps a new limited-time mode is on the way as Epic looks to test the battle royale as an FPS. Or maybe it will even be an option outright in the future. Giving players multiple ways to experience the shooter.

You’d have to imagine that building would come with its own trade-offs when trying to play Fortnite as an FPS. Limiting your field of view could add an extra challenge, but it would certainly spice things up as the title enters its 13th season.

If you missed out on the major June 15 event, here’s our Device full recap.