How to make Stark Robots dance for Fortnite Week 5 challenges

Fortnite Season 4, Week 5 has arrived, and as always there's a brand-new set of challenges for players to sink their teeth into. One of the most difficult this week asks players to make one of Tony Stark's Robots dance, and if you're unsure how to accomplish this, we've got everything you need to earn that XP reward.

We're officially at the half-way point of the Season 4 challenges, and players are working hard to level up their Battle Pass to unlock all the skins and cosmetics on offer, while also hunting for Victory Royales on the island that's been taken over by superheroes.

With major XP rewards up for grabs, completing challenges is essential, and while this task, which wants you to convince Stark Robots to bust a move, may seem like the most difficult of the lot, it's actually fairly straightforward. If you're struggling and want a helping hand though, we've got a full guide to walk you through it, and help gather up more XP on your Season 4 quest.

How to complete Fortnite's Season 4, Week 5 Stark Robot challenge

First thing's first, you'll need to find a Stark Robot. These aren't too difficult to locate, as the Stark Industries POI is crawling with the mechanical menaces. This could prove to be a busy spot, so if you're looking for somewhere a little quieter, your best bet is to land at a Quinjet.

These Quinjets zoom past the Battle Bus at the start of matches and land at random locations on the map. Keep an eye out for blue smoke and the plane emblem on your minimap, and land at one of them.

Once there, you will see five armed Stark Robots patrolling the area, so grab a weapon and get ready for a fight.

Once you've got a weapon, knock one of the Stark Robots using your gun, but make sure you don't deal so much damage that you destroy it entirely. Walk over to its body, and hack it using the button prompts that appear on the screen, and then start dancing beside it once it's been successfully hacked.

If you've performed this correctly, the Stark Robot will start boogieing beside you, and when the dance has been completed, you'll receive a notification telling you that the challenge is complete.

Step-by-step guide to making Stark Robots dance

Locate a Stark Robot by heading to the Stark Industries POI or a Quinjet. Find a weapon, and use it to knock down a Robot without destroying it. Once knocked, walk over and hack it using the button prompts which appear. Perform a dance emote, and the Stark Robot will dance.

Completing this challenge will earn you 25,000 XP, which will give you a massive helping hand towards leveling up your Season 4 Battle Pass and unlocking some new Marvel skins.

This is one of the nine challenges included this week, and if you want to do them all, you can check out how to complete all Season 4, Week 5 challenges.