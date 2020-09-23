All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v14.20 update

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has already introduced plenty of new cosmetics for players to collect and now even more Marvel-themed skins and items have been leaked, ahead of the v14.20 update.

After Epic Games announced that they would be partnering with Marvel to bring fans more playable MCU superheroes and villains in Season 4, they have released plenty of the top characters as skins in Fortnite,

With the likes of Thor, Wolverine, Groot and more having joined the cast in Fortnite Season 4, the next batch of skins and cosmetics have now been leaked ahead of the battle royale’s v14.20 patch.

All skins in Fortnite’s v14.20 update

Although many of the fan-favorite heroes arrived with the launch of the fourth season, Fortnite leaker Lucas7Yoshi has revealed that there will still be some interesting skins available in the 14.20 update.

The popular data miner revealed that there are only four character skins coming, with two new superheroes, Hyacinth and Morro, expected to arrive in the September 23 update.

There will also be a Vampire-hunter known as “Victoria Saint” and a new Fortnite character called “Sagan” coming in the v14.20 patch, which you can see below.

All cosmetic items in Fortnite’s v14.20 update

As always, there will be plenty of new Emotes, Wraps, Backblings and more added in the new update and patch 14.20 has some unique pieces for fans to pick up.

The arrival of the new superheroes, Hyacinth and Morro, will also come with some Epic-tier Backblings, Steelfeather Shield and Vanquisher's Oath, as part of the ‘Courageous Era’ set. They will also receive a pickaxe each and a new glider that Fortnite players can try out.

However, after the release of new Rocket League challenges in Fortnite, it was revealed, by HYPEX, that a crossover cosmetic set for the popular soccer game would be included in the new update, with new emotes, sprays, and backblings all coming soon.

You can check the rest of the Season 4 changes out with the full patch notes for Fortnite's v14.20 update here.