How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 challenges

Week 5 of Fortnite Season 4 is upon us and that means new challenges are now available to help boost your experience gains faster than anything else.

Completing challenges in Fortnite is by far the most effective way of racking up XP in the battle royale. Whether it's the weekly objectives or secret tasks, there are plenty of unique activities to tick off each and every time you login.

Advertisement

Most are trying to blitz their way through the Season 4 Battle Pass to unlock the best cosmetics. Though there’s even more to push for once you’ve hit the cap this time around. Ultra rare ‘foil’ skins are the hottest commodity in the Marvel-themed leg of Fortnite and you’ll need every scrap of XP you can get.

The latest challenges have just made their way to Fortnite and this time there are nine to complete. Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

As per usual, you can expect to travel all across the map in order to complete the challenges in Week 5. From Doom’s Domain to Stark Industries, you’ll be dropping in at a number of locations. Thankfully, you should be able to rush through many of these areas without much hassle.

Some challenges are as simple as opening chests. Others ask you to deal a certain amount of damage at other Points of Interest. A few minutes should be all that’s needed before you can set out towards the next objective.

Some of them can be a little more time consuming though. For one particular challenge this week, you’ll need to get your hands on the fastest car you can find. Driving a long distance is never easy given how many opponents are on the map. So you’ll need to avoid damage at all costs when driving from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner.

Advertisement

While still in a vehicle, another challenge asks you to jump through flaming rings at Salty Springs as well. These are easy enough to spot, but expect this to be a hot area over the next seven days. Check out the full list of challenges below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges:

Search Chests at Doom’s Domain (0/7)

Eliminations at Dirty Docks (0/3)

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out (0/1)

Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle (0/1)

In a vehicle, jump through the flaming rings at Salty Springs (0/1)

Make a Stark Robot dance (0/1)

Destroy Gorgers (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents at The Authority (0/500)

Deal damage to opponents at Stark Industries (0/500)

A few 100,000 XP will be yours once all nine challenges are ticked off for the week. Nearing the halfway point of the season, your window to level is closing. Be sure to get these all done if you’re trying to claim the season's top rewards.