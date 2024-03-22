Fortnite players want to trade skins like Counter-Strike but will it ever happen?

Fortnite players have demanded that Epic Games introduce skin trading for some time now, especially since games like Counter-Strike have it, but will it ever be implemented?

Counter-Strike is one of the few games that allows players to trade cosmetic items, allowing people to min/max their item collection to get the exact skins that they want.

However, plenty of other games strongly disagree with the idea of skin trading, like Apex Legends which requires players to personally buy all 24 items in limited events to earn special cosmetics.

This is frustrating for players, especially in the case of Fortnite where the shop refreshes constantly and there are some skins that you can only purchase for a limited time – such as the Travis Scott skin. This can even lead to some people buying whole accounts in order to get the skins they want.

So, Fortnite players demanded that Epic Games introduce skin trading to the game, similar to CS, but will it ever happen?

However, there is likely a good reason that Epic Games hasn’t introduced skin trading in Fortnite already, despite the fact that it would make the player base very happy.

Having skins in the store for a limited time generates hype for the cosmetics and also gives players FOMO (the fear of missing out), therefore likely increasing the amount of sales Epic Games makes on the skin.

Furthermore, if players can just trade for the skins they want and not have to buy them, then Epic Games doesn’t benefit in the slightest from the exchange, whereas if both the players are forced to buy the skins they want then Epic have made two extra sales.

So, it is highly unlikely that skin trading will be introduced anytime soon, but this hasn’t dampened the community’s demands.

“I feel like trading really needs to happen in Fortnite. There are a lot of kids finding themselves buying accounts just to get the skins they’ve missed out on instead of getting skins normally. kids want skins like Darth Vader, Spider-Man, Travis Scott and Kratos. locking them away forever is crazy,” complained the original poster.

“The fact that a character as iconic as Darth Vader was locked in a battle pass and is never buyable again seems extremely silly to me,” agreed another.

So, for the time being, players will just have to wait for the skins they want to return to the store – and luckily for some, rumors point towards Young Kratos returning.