How to get Fortnite's free Rocket League cosmetics

Fortnite has teamed up with Rocket League for a massive 'Llama-Rama' crossover event and players can earn some brand new cosmetics for the battle royale title. Here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Epic Games announced that the Llama-Rama event would be crossing over with Fortnite on September 26, in celebration of Rocket League becoming a free-to-play title.

Along with the new event, it was revealed this highly-anticipated crossover would allow players to pick up exclusive rewards for both titles by completing some in-game challenges.

Many Fortnite players will be looking to claim these new cosmetic items, however, the tasks needed to unlock them can only be completed in Rocket League.

The Rocket League challenges, which have already been revealed, are fairly straightforward, with one task simply requiring you to "play an online match" to earn a Fortnite reward.

Here's what you'll need to do to earn each of these Rocket League rewards.

How to claim Rocket League rewards in Fortnite

Download Rocket League for free, if you don't have it already. You'll then need to load up the game and complete each of the Rocket League tasks, which can be found below. After completing the challenges, you'll simply need to log into Fortnite. From there, you should be able to find the Rocket League-themed items in your Locker.

As your Epic Games account is connected to both Rocket League and Fortnite, it will register the challenges automatically, meaning you won't have to manually claim the items after each task.

How to complete Rocket League's Fortnite challenges

Play an online match in any playlist.

Win one online match in casual with the Llama Antenna.

Get 5 goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper.

Win 5 online matches in any playlist with the Llama Decal.

Get MVP in any online match with the Llama Wheels.

Once you finish each of these challenges, you should have access to all the new cosmetics in Fortnite, which include a new Contrail, Backbling, Emote, and more.

Although these items can only be unlocked in Rocket League, Fortnite is also celebrating its third birthday and players can earn even more rewards from the Birthday Bash challenges.