How to complete Fortnite Llama-Rama Rocket League challenges

Fortnite has officially unveiled all the major details about the upcoming crossover event titled Rocket League Llama-Rama, including all the exclusive challenges and rewards associated with it. Here's what you need to know.

Despite Fortnite essentially being known for its crossovers over the past couple years with the likes of Marvel, DC, and Star Wars joining the game in some way, shape, or form, the title really hasn't had a crossover with another major game. That is, until now, with the Rocket League Llama-Rama event.

Advertisement

The event itself was originally announced back mid-September 2020 but, at the time, we had no idea what it would entail. Now, Epic Games has pulled back the curtain on the details for the event, which are meant to celebrate Rocket League going free-to-play, and players will soon be able to unlock some cool gear in both games just by completing a few challenges.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuQQvpJgLvg

What challenges do I have to complete?

As of right now, all the challenges that you have to complete during the Llama-Rama event take place in Rocket League itself. This means, of course, that you won't have to do anything in Fortnite in order to get these rewards.

Advertisement

On top of that, for the most part, all of the challenges are pretty to complete, meaning it should take minimal effort to get them done. That being said, some of the later challenges might be a bit difficult, so you may want to brush up on your skills before attempting to unlock them. You can find a full list below:

Llamas, Start Your Engines!: Play an online match in any playlist. Flagged for Victory: Win one online match in casual with the Llama Antenna attached to your vehicle. Top of the World: Get 5 goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper attached to your vehicle. An Epic Endeavour: Win 5 online matches in any playlist with the Llama Decal attached to your vehicle. Llama Legend: Get MVP in any online match with the Llama Wheels attached to your vehicle.

What rewards do I get for completing the challenges?

While the challenges themselves can only be completed in Rocket League, completing them will net you rewards for both games. Unfortunately, the rewards for Fortnite are a bit bland compared to the rewards for the former.

Advertisement

Challenge 1:

Rocket League reward: Llama Flyer Antenna Fortnite reward: Rocket League Spray

Challenge 2:

Rocket League reward: Top Llama Topper Fortnite reward: Holodata Drop Contrail

Challenge 3:

Advertisement

Rocket League reward: Loot Llama Octane Decal Fortnite reward: Rocket Groove Music Track

Challenge 4:

Rocket League reward: Llama Wheels Fortnite reward: Rocket League Emoticon

Challenge 5:

Rocket League reward: Battle Pass + Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio Fortnite reward: Octane RL Backbling + style variant

How long do I have to unlock these rewards?

According to Epic Games, the Llama-Rama event is set to start on September 26, and will last until October 12, so you’ll have a little over two weeks to earn your rewards, which should be plenty of time.

Read more: Fortnite leak reveals free 2020 birthday cosmetics

All in all, the event itself looks like the perfect celebration of both games. Here’s hoping it all runs smoothly.