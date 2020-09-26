Black Panther & Captain Marvel Fortnite skins teased by Epic

Donald Mustard, the Worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games, has seemingly teased a handful of other Marvel skins that could be coming to Fortnite.

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, Epic Games linked up with Marvel to bring some of the comic book giants biggest heroes and villains to the battle royale.

Some of them, like Iron Man and Doctor Doom have skins as well as points of interest in-game, while others just have skins and superhero abilities.

Given that Marvel has such a huge number of characters that they could use, they aren’t just limited to the Avengers or Fantastic Four series’ – and it looks like more skins could be on the horizon.

Donald Mustard, who regularly teases Fortnite changes on his Twitter account, quote tweeted an image of some original Fortnite skins as well as some of the current Marvel cosmetics adorning the front cover of an upcoming comic.

However, it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to notice that there are some characters in the shot who haven’t yet been used as a skin in Fortnite – and that he might have dropped a not so subtle hint.

These characters include Captain Marvel and Ghost Rider – who are both on the right side of the image – as well as Black Panther who, like Iron Man and Doctor Doom, has a POI and abilities in-game.

Donald Mustard has just shared this picture on his Twitter account & I'm 99.9% sure that all heroes in this picture who aren't yet in the game will come to the game throughout the season.



Some of these skins would be: Black Panther, Ghost Rider & Captain Marvel! pic.twitter.com/73BonVhyYL — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 25, 2020

While there’s no telling if these skins will actually be included in Fortnite, Epic have dropped these sort of teases before. Blade was included in a comic-themed image earlier in the season before being available in the Item Shop.

Ghost Rider was also included in that particular image, as well as Venom – who has abilities in-game through the Marvel limited-time mode. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.