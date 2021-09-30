How to get Fortnite Bryson DeChambeau locker bundle

There’s a new locker bundle in Fortnite that was hand-picked by Bryson DeChambeau with everything you’ll need to take over the battle royale in the golfer’s style.

The dedicated locker bundle might be a weird one for most Fortnite players, but DeChambeau, 28, has been making waves in the world of golf and is an entertaining broadcaster to watch on Twitch‘s Fortnite page when he used to stream.

He’s an avid battle royale player and one of the most exciting talents in golf today, and now he’s worked with Epic to get a Locker Bundle filled with classic items from Fortnite.

Fortnite Bryson DeChambeau skin locker bundle

Take on the competition full swing with @b_dechambeau’s hand-picked Locker Bundle. Available now in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/dm4cVgzZXa — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 30, 2021

On September 29, Epic Games released Bryson DeChambeau’s locker bundle in Fortnite’s Item Shop and it comes with the Bogey Basher, a glider, back bling, and an emote.

Thanks to Bryson’s hand-picked bundle, the offer comes with a golf-themed skin decked out with the Knockwurst pickaxe, the Dual Defiant Glider, and the classic Dab emote. Head over to the Fortnite Item Shop to buy the DeChambeau’s locker bundle for 1800 V-Bucks.

There’s a couple of styles that you can equip the cosmetic with, so there’s some variation that Fortnite players get if they buy the bundle.

DeChambeau has been destroying it on the greens, and his Twitch followers surely remember some of his top moments on the Fortnite island. It looks like “The Scientist” has fans in the PGA Tour and within the popular battle royale, so there’s plenty of appeal from the latest locker bundle.

While Bryson DeChambeau doesn’t have a Fortnite skin yet, the locker bundle does give players a peek into some of the golfer’s favorite cosmetics.

If DeChambeau ever does make it into Fortnite, he’d join plenty of pop and stream stars like Travis Scott, Ninja, and more — all who have cosmetics in the game.

Until then, the PGA star’s locker bundle will have to do, and there’s plenty of good picks to add to your Fortnite collection.