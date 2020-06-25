How to find Fortnite Season 3's secret loot boat

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 launched on June 17, plunging much of the map under water and changing up how the game looks, plays and feels. But did you know there’s a secret loot boat that provides all manner of weapons, materials and supplies?

Season 3 has definitely been a huge change for Fortnite players, who had stuck through Season 2 as one of the longest seasons in the game’s history.

Now, the map has adopted an aquatic theme, with only the south-east side of the map remaining mostly flood-free.

With so much water now occupying the map, it’s no shock that some changes have been made to abide to the new flood theme, including a violent shark that literally eats players.

That’s not all, though: apparently, there is a secret loot boat that can literally set you up for the entire game with some of the best weapons, heals and materials. So how do you find it?

According to popular YouTuber Ali-A, finding the boat in Fortnite isn’t too difficult, but has handily set out a guide to finding the loot boat and using it to your advantage.

How to find the secret loot boat in Fortnite

As Ali-A says, the boat spawns in randomly, meaning you can’t just drop in the same spot every time and hope to find it: you’ve got to keep your eyes peeled as soon as you enter the battle bus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJtsCgkfoCs

Here’s what you have to do:

Start searching around the outer perimeter of the map as soon as you enter the battle bus. Look for a boat or something that doesn’t look like it’s always there. Keep an eye on your surroundings as you approach – if anyone else lands at the boat, your game might be over before it’s even started. Check the entire boat for chests and supply drops – there’s loads! Cut down the boat in its entirety for a boatload of materials. Make sure you use the speedboat attached to the back of the loot boat to make a quick getaway and avoid the storm!

That’s all you have to do! It’s super easy, but you’re likely going to face a lot of competition trying to land here, so be prepared for some frustrating gunfights.