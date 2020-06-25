Fortnite leaks reveal Atlantis POI potentially coming in Season 3

Fortnite leakers have revealed new game files that hint at an ‘Atlantis’ point-of-interest possibly being introduced as part of the upcoming Season 3 map changes.

The third season of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 has brought about plenty of changes to the popular battle royale, including a newly flooded map that has completely shaken up the gameplay experience.

Advertisement

In Season 3’s trailer, it was also revealed that Aquaman would be joining the fray as the latest superhero character added to Fortnite, requiring fans to complete a set of challenges to unlock the new skin.

It seems as if Epic Games have even more in store for the new character, however, with new hints pointing towards Aquaman’s underwater home, Atlantis, being added to Fortnite in Season 3.

Advertisement

Fortnite leaker FortTory revealed that the mythological city could be included in some of the next map changes after uncovering multiple files referencing Atlantis following the latest patch.

One of the files found listed sound files for a new 'Atlantis biome' in Fortnite, and FortTory added that it could be a clue that Aquaman would have his own POI, similar to Deadpool's Yacht in Season 2.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Just found this in the files:



- AmbientVolume_BIOME_Atlantis



does this confirm that we actually will get an Atlantis POI just like Deadpool and will it perhaps be the Encrypted Ruins POI, time will tell. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 23, 2020

With the water level speculated to lower over the course of Fortnite’s new season, FortTory revealed that an encrypted point-of-interest, which is currently titled ‘The Ruins,’ will likely appear on the map.

Advertisement

The Fortnite leaker later shared names for each of the areas included in this new point-of-interest, such as a temple and surrounding monuments, suggesting that Atlantis would be quite considerably-sized if it was to be added to the game.

The Encrypted TheRuins POI area's:



TheRuins_Temple

TheRuins_Monument_a

TheRuins_Monument_b

TheRuins_Monument_c

TheRuins_Monument_d

TheRuins_Monument_e

TheRuins_Chambers

TheRuins_Gatehouse

TheRuins_Garden

TheRuins_Center

TheRuins_Falls — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 24, 2020

However, despite much speculation about this mysterious location, no upcoming map changes, hinting at the addition of Atlantis, have been confirmed by Epic Games yet.

It is worth noting that, as with any leaks, the Fortnite developers may adjust or completely remove any of these game files, meaning fans will just have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks.