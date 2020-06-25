Modern Warfare Syndicate Warzone Pokemon Sword & Shield
Fortnite

Fortnite leaks reveal Atlantis POI potentially coming in Season 3

by Daniel Cleary
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 3

Fortnite leakers have revealed new game files that hint at an ‘Atlantis’ point-of-interest possibly being introduced as part of the upcoming Season 3 map changes.

The third season of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 has brought about plenty of changes to the popular battle royale, including a newly flooded map that has completely shaken up the gameplay experience.

Advertisement

In Season 3’s trailer, it was also revealed that Aquaman would be joining the fray as the latest superhero character added to Fortnite, requiring fans to complete a set of challenges to unlock the new skin.

Aquaman skin screen in fortnite
Epic Games
Aquaman is the latest superhero skin available in Fortnite.

It seems as if Epic Games have even more in store for the new character, however, with new hints pointing towards Aquaman’s underwater home, Atlantis, being added to Fortnite in Season 3.

Advertisement

Fortnite leaker FortTory revealed that the mythological city could be included in some of the next map changes after uncovering multiple files referencing Atlantis following the latest patch.

One of the files found listed sound files for a new 'Atlantis biome' in Fortnite, and FortTory added that it could be a clue that Aquaman would have his own POI, similar to Deadpool's Yacht in Season 2.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

With the water level speculated to lower over the course of Fortnite’s new season, FortTory revealed that an encrypted point-of-interest, which is currently titled ‘The Ruins,’ will likely appear on the map.

Advertisement

The Fortnite leaker later shared names for each of the areas included in this new point-of-interest, such as a temple and surrounding monuments, suggesting that Atlantis would be quite considerably-sized if it was to be added to the game.

However, despite much speculation about this mysterious location, no upcoming map changes, hinting at the addition of Atlantis, have been confirmed by Epic Games yet.

It is worth noting that, as with any leaks, the Fortnite developers may adjust or completely remove any of these game files, meaning fans will just have to wait and see what happens in the coming weeks.

Advertisement