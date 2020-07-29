How to complete Fortnite Season 3 Week 7 challenges

If you’re trying to max out your Season 3 Battle Pass in Fortnite, we’ve got you covered with a rundown on the latest challenges now live in Week 7.

Each and every week a set of new challenges pop up in Epic’s Battle Royale title. While you can earn experience just from playing, these tasks will massively boost your gains. There’s no better way to level up your Battle Pass and unlock all the new cosmetics this season.

We’re seven weeks into Season 3 and if early intel remains accurate, there are just a few weeks to go. This means your window is closing to complete the current Battle Pass but thankfully new challenges are here for you.

If you complete all nine challenges this week, you’ll be well on your way to level 100. While some are a little more tedious than usual, they’re still well worth your time. Here’s a complete rundown on what you’ll need to do in Week 7.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 7 challenges

From wiping out enemy teams to finding new collectibles, the latest challenges might take you a bit longer than usual. You’ll have to travel across the entire map as per usual so expect to drop in at a few different locations. Below is a full list of every new task in Week 7.

Search 7 Chests at Retail Row

Gain 100 health or shields from SLURP at Slurpy Swamp

Collect Floating Rings at Weeping Woods

Find 3 balls of yarn at Catty Corner

Collect 300 Stone from Rapid’s Rest

Eliminate 5 Players

Eliminate 50 Players

Search 7Ammo Boxes at Pleasant Park

3 Eliminations at Sweaty Sands

Perhaps the most time-consuming challenge will be to eliminate 50 players. It’d be best to leave this objective on the backburner and focus on everything else first. As you tackle the other tasks, kills will often fall right into your lap.

Collecting 300 Stone at Rapid’s Rest might take a few drops to get through as well. Players will be swarming this location all week trying to get the experience for themselves. When you’re feeling ready, drop into this location expecting an early fight.

These objectives will all be live until Wednesday, August 5. So you’ve got plenty of time to chip away at them throughout the next week.