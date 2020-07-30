Where to Collect Stone at Rapid's Rest for Fortnite Week 7 challenges

Fortnite’s week 7 challenges have arrived and one of the tasks requires you to Collect 300 Stone at Rapid's Rest. Here’s where you can find this unnamed point-of-interest.

Epic Games has added plenty of changes to Fortnite in Chapter 2, Season 3 such as the flooded island, which is changing every week as the water levels continue to drop back down to normal.

However, many of the new points-of-interest that are popping up on the map remain unnamed, making them difficult to find for players who are looking to complete challenges at these locations.

For Week 7, one of the tasks requires players to find the Rapid’s Rest POI and collect some stone resources nearby.

While the challenge itself is quite straightforward, it can be quite difficult to get to Rapid’s Rest if you don't know where to look.

Here’s everything you’ll need to find Rapid Rest and tick this challenge off your list.

Where to Collect 300 Stone at Rapid’s Rest in Fortnite?

To find Rapid's Rest, you'll need to travel directly East from the Lazy Lake POI until you reach the river. From there, you should be able to find a small hut near the water which is surrounding by rocks. Once you make your way here, you'll simply need to harvest 300 stone from these rocks, by using your pickaxe to complete the challenge.

There you have it, once you follow these steps you should have finished the challenge and will receive 35,000 experience points for your efforts, which will help level up your battle pass.

To keep track of the rest of the challenges that were added to Fortnite in Week 7, you can find the full list of tasks in our weekly challenge guide here.