Fortnite's Season 3 map has apparently been 'leaked'

Fortnite Battle Royale players are expecting a lot to come out of the upcoming Device event, with many believing the map will be submerged in water as sea levels rise, and a new 'leaked' image has surfaced showing just that.

Some players, however, aren't convinced that it's real at all.

Previous leaks have suggested that the map could be completely flooded for the next major patch, and even a leaked first-look at the Season 3 icon on the PlayStation Store did seem to point towards drastic changes to the island. That being that, the latest apparent leak certainly doesn't look convincing, to say the very least.

Members of the Fortnite community have been waiting around for this new season longer than they ever had to in Chapter 1, as Chapter 2's refreshes have been few and far between – with delay after delay being announced by Epic Games.

Now though, with rumors of the map flood spreading like wildfire, a fresh image has surfaced – with a user claiming to have revealed the damage done by the ocean.

The image itself has been shared right across the Fortnite subreddit, with it even featuring on the YouTube channel of GhostNinja as well. Some players have their doubts, though, and you can see why.

The poster said: "Guys, this is NOT the s3 map. It's spreading that this is it on Twitter but no, it's not. The water level is all screwed up. 100% Fake." Another user chimed in, too, saying: "I mean it looks like someone painted blue all over the map lol."

On one side, it shows mountain tops which are – obviously – the tallest part players can access in-game. Then, oddly, on the right side of the image, we can see Sweaty Sands, which surely would be one of the first POIs to be destroyed by rising sea levels as it's a beach location. On that basis alone, the image can probably be debunked.

So, @xkleinmikex & I stole the Doomsday Device and decided to do the event now.. /s pic.twitter.com/LeUm9uGFNI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 28, 2020

This isn't the first time that somebody has tried to envisage what the island may look like following the Device event, of course, as Fortnite data miner HYPEX also created a concept (above).

At least this one shows a more realistic image of how things could be, but it also not confirmed. As soon as we get an official word from Epic, which is likely to be after the Season 3 start date on June 17, we'll be the first to let you know.