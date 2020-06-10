Vikkstar reveals what Warzone needs to take from Fortnite

Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn has become somewhat of a phenom since the launch of Call of Duty battle royale title Warzone, and now he’s explained what he thinks the game could take from Fortnite to improve.

While Vikk’s days of Call of Duty seemed to be behind him, he’s come back with a bang in Warzone, grabbing multiple world records including highest kill game and fastest win with some of the Atlanta FaZe CDL pros.

He’s won multiple tournaments and, at the time of writing, is the highest earning Warzone player in the world. But, he says, the game could do with learning a thing or two from Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Advertisement

Fortnite, for many, was their introduction to battle royale, becoming arguably the most popular game of all time and becoming a pop culture phenomenon like no other.

It undeniably had a certain level of magic about it, and Vikkstar thinks some of that magic could be taken by the Warzone developers to further enhance their game.

Advertisement

In his appearance on the CouRage and Nadeshot show, Vikkstar spoke about the Sidemen, KSI’s latest album Dissimulation and his YouTube career as a whole, before the topic of Warzone came up.

Read More: Vikkstar and Tommey discover unbreakable Warzone Gas Mask glitch

While 100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag is also a huge fan of Warzone, he asked what Vikk believes could be done to make the game better. While at first he simply joked that removing Downtown would instantly make the game considerably better, he did come up with a more concise idea.

He suggested that Infinity Ward take an Epic Games approach to Warzone, regularly changing the map, introducing new weapons and adding more content to the game.

(Timestamp 56:32)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjYrLs7sGho

Advertisement

Vikk accepts that it would be much harder to implement something like this in Warzone than in Fortnite due to the scale of the game and the developers, with the process likely taking much longer in Warzone, but it’s still clearly something that he believes would help the game infinitely.

Read More: Nadeshot left speechless after unfortunate encounter vs Warzone hacker

This would definitely be interesting to see, with an ever-changing Verdansk landscape keeping the game fresh for players, but as Vikk said it could be difficult to implement, especially considering how much more visceral and real the game is supposed to feel in comparison to Fortnite.

That said, with Season 4 just around the corner, who knows what we could expect to see?