Fortnite's Marvel Knockout - Everything you need to know about the new mode

A new mode in Fortnite, called Marvel Knockout, was added to the game during the v14.10 update - and after some unexpected downtime, it's finally live for everyone to play. Here's everything you need to know about the mode.

When Season 4 of Fortnite was first announced, Epic Games promised a slew of Marvel-themed content, including a number of powers based on different superheros and, for the most part, the general consensus seems to be that they delivered.

The super powers, however, have only been available as weapon pickups. While fair in the normal game, some fans were disappointed that they weren't able to use the powers more. Now, after some unexpected downtime, a new mode is looking to rectify that problem.

What is the Marvel Knockout mode?

Marvel Knockout is a new LTM within Fortnite that pits two teams of either two or three players against each other in a tournament style match. The catch is that the players on each team only have access to the new superpowers that were added.

The power sets that each players have is random, although both teams will have the same powers at their disposal. For example, if a team has a character with Iron Man gauntlets and the Silver Surfer board, a character on the other team will have the same set up.

The Marvel Knockout LTM is back online!



Unleash an arsenal of super powers to be the best team on the bracket. pic.twitter.com/wUSkkmlH7w — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 10, 2020

How do the rounds work in Marvel Knockout mode?

Each round has a certain number of points that teams must reach in order to win. Each kill counts as one point. If the number of points is not met by the time the clock runs out, the team with the most points wins and gets to move on to the next round. If both teams are tied, they will both be eliminated from the tournament.

Currently, teams have to make it through four rounds in order to win the tournament. While this doesn't seem like a lot, it's more difficult than you might think.

Because of this, it's recommended that players team up with players that they know, rather than let the game find a team for them. That way, you know what to expect from the other players. Everyone has to bring their A-game in this mode in order to win.

While the mode is hard, it's also a ton of fun. Blasting around with superheros in a 2v2 or 3v3 setting might not be the norm for a game like Fortnite, but it's certainly a welcome addition.