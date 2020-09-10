How to get Fortnite Wildcat Pack with Nintendo Switch exclusive

A new, exclusive cosmetics bundle is coming to Fortnite players on Nintendo Switch — here’s how you can get it.

Fortnite players on various platforms will know all about the exclusive skins you can get in-game. PS4 and Xbox players often get exclusive bundles, and the popular Galaxy skin was reserved only for Samsung device owners, incentivizing players to at least try different platforms.

Now, a new Wildcat Pack is coming on Nintendo Switch, bundled with a unique Switch console itself, for those looking to play mobily.

Obviously, dedicated Switch fans might want to take advantage, but this is especially useful for those wanting to pick up the popular portable console.

That’s because the bundle is only available when you buy a particular Nintendo Switch console that is coming soon — so you might want to start saving up.

Players in Europe can look forward to a launch date of October 30 for the Fortnite Wildcat Nintendo Switch bundle, while it is set to launch in Australia and New Zealand a week later on November 6. Here’s what’s included in the bundle:

Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch console

Exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Cons

Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch dock

Wildcat cosmetics bundle (Wildcat skin, Sleek Strike back bling + additional styles)

2,000 V-Bucks

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation of a release date elsewhere in the world, including North America, so it may be that only certain regions will be getting this bundle.

The console will have a suggested retail price of AU$469.95 in Australia, but no pricing has been confirmed for Europe at the time of writing.

We’ll be sure to update this page once pricing has been confirmed, as well as any pre-order links or additional information that may be needed.