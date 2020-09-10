Fortnite v14.10 update: early patch notes, downtime & more

Fortnite developers Epic Games have confirmed Chapter 2 Season 4’s v14.10 patch is now on its way ⁠— a little later than everyone expected ⁠— and we’ve got all the early patch notes, details, and more for the September 10 update.

The battle royale island has been taken over by superheroes in Season 4, and now the Marvel theme continues with what can basically be dubbed “Issue 2” in the big comic book crossover.

We already have a pretty good idea what’s coming in the ‘Fortnite/Marvel #2’ update set to go live this Thursday too; here’s everything we know about the v14.10 patch so far ⁠— starting with all the Fortnite downtime details.

When is the Fortnite v14.10 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.10 update for Thursday, September 10. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (8am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

Expect downtime for the v14.10 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new update. Epic has confirmed this patch will be “larger than normal” on PC too, so be prepared for that if you’re a computer player.

v14.10 arrives tomorrow, September 10. Downtime will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/Mhl6Y1Mg0o — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 9, 2020

Fortnite update v14.10 patch notes

“Become a Hero” character builder

One of the most interesting features coming to Fortnite in the v14.10 update is the “Become a Hero” customization option, added to the Item Shop.

The “create-your-own-hero” will let you design your own superhero to fit right into the Marvel crossover, and fight alongside Iron Man, Wolverine, and more.

Read more: The next Fortnite Marvel superhero may have already leaked

Dexerto has not yet uncovered exactly what the customization options for this new feature will be, but once we have all the details we’ll be sure to let you know.

New locations: R&D Labs, Battle Bus chop shop

Epic has confirmed the next Marvel point of interest will be arriving in the v14.10 update.

“Tony Stark’s temporal beacon brings Stark Industries to the Island. Explore the Research & Development Lab, and Battle Bus chop shop,” the developers wrote in the v14.10 unofficial patch notes emailed to content creators.

Read more: How to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite has yet to confirm where the new Iron Man POI will be placed on the Season 4 map, though it’s likely going to arrive at the center of the battle royale battlefield.

v14.10 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including more PS4 bugs, and Silver Surfer Board issues.

Here is the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.10:

General

Setting to disable Licensed Audio for Radio not working when outside a vehicle.

Battle Royale

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

Using Silver Surfer’s Board on PS4 or Nintendo Switch sometimes causes crash.

Glider audio from opponents is sometimes missing.

Unable to consume or throw fish while in passenger seat.

Using Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes FPS drop.

Supply Drops not disappearing after being opened.

Creative Mode

Multiselect copying objects that are scaled-down can revert them to original size.

So, there you have it! That's our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.10 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we'll be the first to let you know.