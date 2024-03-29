Fortnite’s Chains of Hades has a secret hidden ability only a few know about

Fortnite players have found a hidden ability in the Chains of Hades item in Chapter 5 Season 2 that not everyone knows about.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is full of godly weapons inspired by the Greek gods, whether it’s the Thunderbolt of Zeus or Wings of Icarus. The most recent item to be added was Chains of Hades, which yanks players and delivers lethal swing attacks to the enemy.

However, now players have found a secret hidden ability with the item that allows you to even snatch enemies out of moving vehicles. One such player was stunned when they yanked an enemy from a moving car in a Fortnite match and shared the incident on social media.

The player ended up eliminating the enemy after they “yoinked” them out of the car with their Mythic Gatekeeper Shotgun. “I love that. Is it designed to yank people from their car every single time, or do you have to get lucky?” asked one curious player.

“I believe it’s a specific spot because I’ve been yanked out of a car by my own passenger while they were playing with the chain,” answered another. A third person wrote, “I love how people are slowly realizing the chains’ potential. Been doing this since the chains dropped.”

A fourth user offered a tip and replied, “In the Floor is Lava, Balloons, and Chains of Hades is a good early game combo. You can repeatedly yank people up before they can shoot at you.”

Chains of Hades can easily be found as floor lot or inside Loot Chests, Underworld and Olympus Chests, Supply Drops, or Buried Chests across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 island. The item is of Epic rarity and deals some lethal damage to mid and close-range players.