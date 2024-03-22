Fortnite Zero Build’s “disappointing” loot drops need a buff

Fortnite zero build gamers are urging Epic Games to improve loot from supply drops and llamas, as current drops are deemed “disappointing.”

Fortnite has done its best to provide an equivalent experience between regular and zero build through ziplines and other movement items. But when it comes to loot drops players feel like a significant gap needs to be filled.

Supply drops and loot llamas have been in Fortnite since its inception and offer the player an advantage through rare loot. However, since zero build doesn’t allow players to obtain materials, it significantly reduces the value of the loot.

Players are proposing additional items for Fortnite to include in supply drops and loot llamas to enhance their value for those playing in zero build.

Veteran players brought up the idea of adding in items such as the Chug Cannon or Chili Splashes for added meds and movement. Something that was brought up during Chapter 5 Season 1 with rare ammo boxes no longer dropping meds.

“Ugh, I remember the good old days when finding a llama was like hitting the lottery. Now it’s just disappointing – like finding out there’s no chocolate chips in your cookie.” explained one user.

The llamas were not the only things that disappointed players with Chapter 5 Season 2. With the return of supply drops the loot within them has been less than stellar according to players.

“The supply drops could also use a bit of a buff. Feel like there’s barely anything in them. Mostly play duos and trios so when we go to collect the supply drop there’s only enough for a single player, think usually get an epic weapon and a healing item.” said another commenter.

Fortnite has been upping the ante with loot drops for chests and ammo crates in Chapter 5, but llamas and supply drops haven’t seen any adjustments yet. But the community will continue to push for further updates, especially in zero build.