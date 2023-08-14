Fortnite’s WWE collab hits the Item Shop this week

Fortnite’s WWE collab is now slated to land in the Item Shop later this week; the new crossover will notably feature two female WWE stars.

Reports of a brand-new Fortnite and WWE crossover have been kicking for the last few weeks. The WWE’s Instagram page added more fuel to the fire earlier this month, posting images of stars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair posing with Fortnite items.

The post in question was listed as an ad but still teased that the two wrestlers were “gearing up for something.”

Based on the latest information about the rumored collaboration, that vague something is coming up fairly soon.

Fortnite x WWE collab reportedly goes live in a couple of days

Reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR reports (via SpushFNBR) that the WWE crossover will arrive in the Item Shop on Wednesday, August 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

Meanwhile, content creators will gain access to the skins a day early on Tuesday, August 15. The exact contents of the crossover remain a mystery, though WWE stars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are expected to receive in-game skins.

It’s worth noting that at the time of writing, none of Fortnite’s social media accounts have corroborated the WWE collab release date mentioned above. Should the information prove accurate, Fortnite faithful could be in for quite the treat in the coming days.

The worlds of Fortnite and WWE have crossed paths in the past. For one, John Cena landed on Fortnite Island in 2022, bringing along a WWE Championship Title Back Bling.

Though he didn’t make a WWE-themed appearance, The Rock’s likeness served as the character design for Fortnite’s The Foundation character. Soon enough, two more wrestlers will join the battle royale fun.