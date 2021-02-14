Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite v15.40 update set to be “the most amazing thing ever”

Published: 14/Feb/2021 14:57

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite Gladiator skin at Salty Towers in Season 5
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s v15.40 patch is set to go live on February 16th and be the “most amazing thing ever” according to a Japanese content creator who knows what’s in store for the battle royale. 

When Epic Games’ Fortnite battle royale found success, the developers were constantly adding new things to the game through regular updates that came on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

Though, those updates haven’t been as regular as some fans would like in the last few months. Since switching to Fortnite Chapter 2, the battle royale has seen some of its longest seasons ever, and content creators have gone to other games due to it becoming a bit stagnant.

However, the v15.40 update that is set to launch in the coming days has got plenty of hype around it, with one content creator calling it “the most amazing thing ever.”

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
Epic Games
With Season 5 not ending until late-March, Chapter 2 is progressing way more slowly than Ch1.

Fortnite v15.40 update release date

That’s right if the regular hype around a long-awaited update wasn’t enough, it’s been bigged up even further by Urara – a Japanese creator with almost one million subscribers on YouTube.

According to the YouTuber, the update is set to go live on Tuesday, February 16 – keeping in line with the Tuesday updates that have been regular throughout Chapter 2, Season 5 so far.

“On February 16th, the Fortnite update will be a real mess,” Urara said, according to a translation, before dropping a tease. “If you don’t usually play Fortnite, please download it. I think it’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen! The contents are … Oops.”

The use of mess might be a negative to some, but it could be used in the sense that something whacky is in store. Say, a weapon or map change that might be like something Fortnite has never seen before. Perhaps even a new crossover that’s incredibly different to before, too.
Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what Epic has in store once they roll out the new update on the 16th.
Entertainment

G2 CEO Ocelote fires back at NICKMERCS for roasting his org

Published: 13/Feb/2021 18:07

by Luke Edwards
ocelote and nickmercs
Oceloteworld/NICKMERCS

Share

G2 Esports NICKMERCS Ocelote

G2 Esports CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez has roasted FaZe NICKMERCS after the CoD and Fortnite streamer claimed he gets more Twitch viewers than the entire G2 organization.

On February 11, NICKMERCS and Ali ‘SypherPk’ Hassan announced G2 pro player Sean ‘Coop’ Cooper as the third member of their Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) trios squad. The squad took part in the first qualifier, finishing 39th in the NA East region.

During the stream, G2’s official Twitter account took a cheeky jab at NICKMERCS, tweeting one screengrab of Coop getting a win and another screengrab of NICKMERCS on the floor needing revival. It was captioned: “How @G2Coop plays Fortnite [vs] how @NICKMERCS plays Fortnite.”

NICKMERCS responded with a roast of his own. “I get more viewers than your entire org combined, don’t @ me cringe2,” he said.

While most CEO’s tend to keep a low profile, Ocelote is a big exemption from that rule. Given his history, it’s not exactly surprising he came out all guns blazing to defend his organization, as he launched a tirade against NICKMERCS.

“lmaooooo fragile Frederick ease up you degenerate,” one tweet said. “It is mandatory in faze clan’s 80/20 contracts to have a fragile ego,” said another.

Ocelote then listed off the viewing figures of players represented by G2 Esports, after boasting about top Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos ‘quadrupling’ NICKMERCS’ viewing figures “while watching marble races.”

Ocelote wasn’t the only esports executive to get involved. FaZe owner Alexander ‘Adapt’ Prynkiewicz backed his man NICKMERCS, as he tweeted: “LMAO TALK TO EM.”

After the extensive war of words between G2 and FaZe, fans will be glad to know that the two camps have since reached a truce. Ocelote later tweeted, “Just spoke with @NICKMERCS. We good.”

NICKMERCS then replied with a simple gif, bringing the end to a rather delicious piece of Twitter beef.

Kolcheff and his squad will look to finish in the NA East regional top 250 to qualify for the next round of the FNCS.