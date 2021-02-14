Fortnite v15.40 update set to be “the most amazing thing ever”

Fortnite’s v15.40 patch is set to go live on February 16th and be the “most amazing thing ever” according to a Japanese content creator who knows what’s in store for the battle royale.

When Epic Games’ Fortnite battle royale found success, the developers were constantly adding new things to the game through regular updates that came on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

Though, those updates haven’t been as regular as some fans would like in the last few months. Since switching to Fortnite Chapter 2, the battle royale has seen some of its longest seasons ever, and content creators have gone to other games due to it becoming a bit stagnant.

However, the v15.40 update that is set to launch in the coming days has got plenty of hype around it, with one content creator calling it “the most amazing thing ever.”

Fortnite v15.40 update release date

That’s right if the regular hype around a long-awaited update wasn’t enough, it’s been bigged up even further by Urara – a Japanese creator with almost one million subscribers on YouTube.

According to the YouTuber, the update is set to go live on Tuesday, February 16 – keeping in line with the Tuesday updates that have been regular throughout Chapter 2, Season 5 so far.

“On February 16th, the Fortnite update will be a real mess,” Urara said, according to a translation, before dropping a tease. “If you don’t usually play Fortnite, please download it. I think it’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen! The contents are … Oops.”

The v15.40 update will apparently be released on Tuesday, according to @urara_123urara, a well-known Japanese content creator. They also described the update as a “real mess” & “the most amazing thing ever”.. 🤔 (Thanks to @FortniteJPNews who helped me verify some stuff here!) — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 14, 2021

The use of mess might be a negative to some, but it could be used in the sense that something whacky is in store. Say, a weapon or map change that might be like something Fortnite has never seen before. Perhaps even a new crossover that’s incredibly different to before, too.

Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what Epic has in store once they roll out the new update on the 16th.