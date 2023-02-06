Fortnite’s Slurp Juice healing item returning from vault after two seasons

Epic Games removed the Slurp Juice consumable in Fortnite Chapter 1, but it’ll soon return in a content update.

Slurp choice entered the game during Chapter 1, offering a regeneration item capable of healing players up to 75 health. Users who employed the consumable at full health received a shield bonus.

However, the item didn’t stick around for very long, with Epic vaulting Slurp Juice at the start of Chapter 2 Season 1.

Notably, the effects of its removal were mitigated by environmental healing options such as Slurp Pools and Slurp Containers. But it appears Epic hasn’t forgotten about the classic Slurp-centric consumable.

According to reputable leaker Shiina, Slurp Juice will finally make a comeback in the battle royale in a February 7 content update.

Further evidence of the claim comes courtesy of Reddit post from CorptanSpecklez. The Redditor shared a screenshot of their “in-game news tab,” which reveals Slurp Juice’s upcoming unvaulting.

As such, it seems those who miss having access to this particular consumable item will soon receive quite the treat.

“I used to pray for times like this,” typed one person under the Shiina tweet. Several other Twitter users called the move a “W” on Epic Games’ part.

Not everyone’s ready to hop aboard the hype train just yet, though. A few Redditors argued the news isn’t that exciting since Slurp Juice in Fortnite has been “outclassed by almost every heal added since Chapter 2.”

Of course, players will have to weigh the pros and cons of the Epic healing item for themselves when the next Fortnite Chapter 4 update goes live.