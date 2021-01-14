 Where to destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite: locations guide - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Where to destroy Slurp Barrels to complete Fortnite’s Week 7 challenge

Published: 14/Jan/2021 10:15

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Slurp Barrels locations
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

To finish Fortnite’s Week 7 challenges, you’ll have to destroy Slurp Barrels. Here’s the best location to find them and quickly complete the task at hand.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges for players to complete. There may have just been a big v15.20 update, but that doesn’t mean Epic has forgotten about the Week 7 challenges.

As well as some standard quests like consuming shield potions and searching chests, players looking to earn enough XP to level up and fill out their Battle Pass will need to destroy a set number of Slurp Barrels.

Here’s the best location where you can find Slurp Barrels and get this challenge ticked off.

Where to find Slurp Barrels in Fortnite

Fortnite Slurp Barrels
Epic Games
There are loads of Slurp Barrels to be found at Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite.

Dedicated Fortnite players will know that one of the best places to find Slurp of any kind is at Slurpy Swamp. As the name suggests, this point of interest is full of the good stuff that helps restore your health and shield.

The location, which is actually a Slurp factory, is home to giant Slurp Silos, Slurp Trucks, and even Slurp-infused water that will slowly heal you if you stand in it for a prolonged period of time. But what you’re looking for right now are Slurp Barrels.

Once you leave the Battle Bus at the start of a new match, you’ll want to land straight into Slurpy Swamp as quickly as you can and get searching for the barrels; this area will no doubt be busy over the next week as many of the Week 7 challenges can be completed here.

Slurp Barrel locations at Slurpy Swamp

Fortnite Slurp Barrel Locations at Slurpy Swamp
Epic Games
You’ll find more than enough Slurp Barrels at this Fortnite location.

Slurp Barrels can be found dotted in multiple locations around the area, and often come in sets of two or three (and sometimes four), meaning it shouldn’t take you too long to find them all.

There’s a building to the northeast of Slurpy Swamp that you should definitely pay a visit to, as it contains multiple Slurp Barrels for you to stumble across. The section we’ve marked on the map above has eight barrels bunched together.

Once you find the barrels, simply destroy them with a few hits of your pickaxe. Get a grand total of 10, and you’ll have completed this week’s challenge and earned yourself a sweet 20,000 XP.

While you’re already here, it’s probably a good idea to complete a few other weekly challenges such as ‘Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp’ and ‘Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match’ as well.

Looking to earn even more XP before the week is over? Check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges guide.

Fortnite

Where to find every XP Coin in Fortnite Season 5 Week 7

Published: 14/Jan/2021 5:05

by Brad Norton
Fortnite XP Coins
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has brought back XP Coins in Season 5 Week 7, scattering tons of easy experience across the map. Here’s where you can find them all.

XP Coins were once a staple of Fortnite. Each and every week new Coins would appear around the map for you to collect. After a brief absence, they’re finally back in the game.

On top of the standard Challenges, XP Coins delivers some of the easiest experience you’ll ever earn. All you need to do is approach a Coin and watch the XP flow. They’ll explode into a dozen or so smaller coins for you to pick up, with each granting a set amount of XP.

Some can be fairly easy to spot from a distance. These bright orbs have an unmistakable glow to them. Though some are hidden in some pretty tricky spots as you’d expect from Epic Games. Here’s where you can find every XP Coin hidden away in Fortnite Season 5 Week 7.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
XP Coins have just made a return to Fortnite after a few weeks missing.

First of all, it’s important to note just how many Coins there are in total. This time around, you’ve got 10 Coins to collect for a gain of roughly 75,000 XP.

They’re scattered completely across the map, so you likely won’t be able to get them all done in a single lobby. Three are positioned in the upper half of the map, four are towards the center line, while the final three are towards the bottom.

You’ll need to travel far and wide, visiting a number of POIs on your journey. Certain Coins will be easier to get than others. For instance, the Coin between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks is right out in the open for anyone to claim.

Meanwhile, the Coin over at Coral Castle could easily be missed. You actually need to dip your head underwater to spot this one. This XP Coin can be found just below one of the bigger waterfalls in the area.

Below is a complete look at every XP Coin in Week 7, thanks to Fortnite.gg.

Fortnite map
Fortnite.gg
The location of every XP Coin in Fortnite Season 5 Week 7.

With all of these under your belt along with the latest Weekly Challenges, you should be well on your way to completing the Season 5 Battle Pass.

It’s only a matter of time until this exclusive content is locked away for good. So make sure you’re grabbing these XP Coins before it’s too late.