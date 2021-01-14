Where to destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite: locations guide - Dexerto

To finish Fortnite’s Week 7 challenges, you’ll have to destroy Slurp Barrels. Here’s the best location to find them and quickly complete the task at hand.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges for players to complete. There may have just been a big v15.20 update, but that doesn’t mean Epic has forgotten about the Week 7 challenges.

As well as some standard quests like consuming shield potions and searching chests, players looking to earn enough XP to level up and fill out their Battle Pass will need to destroy a set number of Slurp Barrels.

Here’s the best location where you can find Slurp Barrels and get this challenge ticked off.

Where to find Slurp Barrels in Fortnite

Dedicated Fortnite players will know that one of the best places to find Slurp of any kind is at Slurpy Swamp. As the name suggests, this point of interest is full of the good stuff that helps restore your health and shield.

The location, which is actually a Slurp factory, is home to giant Slurp Silos, Slurp Trucks, and even Slurp-infused water that will slowly heal you if you stand in it for a prolonged period of time. But what you’re looking for right now are Slurp Barrels.

Once you leave the Battle Bus at the start of a new match, you’ll want to land straight into Slurpy Swamp as quickly as you can and get searching for the barrels; this area will no doubt be busy over the next week as many of the Week 7 challenges can be completed here.

Slurp Barrel locations at Slurpy Swamp

Slurp Barrels can be found dotted in multiple locations around the area, and often come in sets of two or three (and sometimes four), meaning it shouldn’t take you too long to find them all.

There’s a building to the northeast of Slurpy Swamp that you should definitely pay a visit to, as it contains multiple Slurp Barrels for you to stumble across. The section we’ve marked on the map above has eight barrels bunched together.

Once you find the barrels, simply destroy them with a few hits of your pickaxe. Get a grand total of 10, and you’ll have completed this week’s challenge and earned yourself a sweet 20,000 XP.

While you’re already here, it’s probably a good idea to complete a few other weekly challenges such as ‘Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp’ and ‘Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match’ as well.

