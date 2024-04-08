GamingFortnite

Fortnite Skill-Based Matchmaking labeled a “joke” by frustrated players

Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite player being eliminatedEpic Games

Frustrated Fortnite players are now slamming the game’s Skill-Based Matchmaking and calling it a joke.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is halfway through its run and lobbies are significantly changing each week due to several weapon nerfs and buffs. These changes add to the Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) enforced by Fortnite to aid players who are new to the game as compared to the ones who are often called “sweats.”

In the current season, players are calling the Skill-Based Matchmaking a joke, specifically frustrated by how unfair their Battle Royale lobbies look. One such player shared a screenshot from their end game screen where they had played a total of 136 games in the current season but were matched against a player with 148 crowned wins in Season 2.

This led to the player’s frustration as they told others they thanked the Bus Driver in each match, hence they could tell that their skill level was far lower than their crowned opponent who was a sweat.

“I just want to be put into lobbies with people that are actually at my skill level. I’m not mad at the players that killed me, I’m mad that I was in the same lobbies with people who seem to play this game competitively,” they said.

Another player chimed in, “The matchmaking hasn’t seemed fair lately. This has been something my teammates and I have noticed big time. Even when we tried playing ranked, we were put against a duo who were both platinum and both of us were lower ranks than them.”

A third one offered clarity on the system and commented, “People use a secondary account with very bad SBMM to manipulate the system so they get matched up against players that are worse than them.”

Skill-Based Matchmaking has been quite a controversial issue among Fortnite players each season, where some believe that Epic is being unfair to the community, while others enjoy the chaos in their Battle Royale lobbies. Regardless, Epic insists players are loaded into lobbies where each game they play is fair.

