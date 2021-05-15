Fortnite Season 6 FNCS semifinals: How to watch, dates & times, trios, more - Dexerto

Competitive Fortnite in Season 6 is coming to a close this season. But, before we get into the Grand Finals of FNCS, we have to determine all the trios to be a part of this event!

Chapter 2 Season 6 will be coming to an end in just a few short weeks, and competitive Fortnite is also gearing down with another season of FNCS underway. Like all FNCS events this year, trios have been the primary game mode and it has yielded some fantastic results.

Now, we are heading into the semifinals of FNCS for regions worldwide, this is where the remaining teams will prove their worth as they aim to qualify for the Grand Finals. If you are looking to watch, or get situated with all the teams participating, we are going to run over all the details for you!

How to watch FNCS Season 6 semifinals: Official stream

There are various ways you can tune into the festivities, there will be players from regions worldwide that will be streaming their direct gameplay. As well, the official Fortnite steam will be live over the weekend, and we’ve included it here for your convenience.

When are the FNCS Semifinals? Full schedule

After a few weeks of qualifiers for teams gunning to make the Semi-Finals this season, Epic has held a week-long break before the semifinals kick off. Now, with just under a week to go until the action gets underway, below are all the times that the FNCS Semi-Finals will begin for each region worldwide.

North America East – May 22nd, 2021 Heat 1 – 1:00 pm EST – 4:00 pm EST Heat 2 – 5:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST Heat 3 – 5:00 pm EST – 8:00 pm EST

Europe – May 22nd, 2021 Heat 1 – 2:00 pm BST – 5:00 pm BST Heat 2 – 6:00 p.m BST – 9:00 pm BST Heat 3 – 6:00 p.m BST – 9:00 pm BST

North America West – May 22nd, 2021 Heat 1 – 2:00 pm PST – 5:00 pm PST Heat 2 – 6:00 pm PST – 9:00 pm PST Heat 3 – 6:00 pm PST – 9:00 pm PST

Oceanic – May 22nd, 2021 Heat 1 – 12:00 am EST – 3:00 am EST Heat 2 – 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST Heat 3 – 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST

Asia – May 22nd, 2021 Heat 1 – 12:00 am EST – 3:00 am EST Heat 2 – 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST Heat 3 – 4:00 am EST – 7:00 am EST

Middle East – May 21st, 2021 Heat 1 – 7:00 am EST – 10:00 am EST Heat 2 – 11:00 am EST – 2:00 pm EST Heat 3 – 11:00 am EST – 2:00 pm EST



There is an ample amount for players to watch during the heats but there is also going to be an FNCS Reboot round to determine the final team in each region to qualify for the Grand Finals.

This feature was added several seasons ago, and it has produced some of the best gameplay we have ever seen. As it is one match, where only the winner qualifies for the Grand Finals, making the stakes even higher.

FNCS Reboot Round schedule

This best-of-one match takes the trios placing 17th-7th in each region and pits them against each other in a winner takes all format.

You are not going to want to miss the FNCS Reboot Round, and it is going to take place during the following times for each region.

North America East – May 23rd, 2021 5:00 pm EST

Europe – May 23rd, 2021 6:00 pm BST

North America West – May 23rd, 2021 2:00 pm PST

Oceanic – May 23rd, 2021 4:00 am EST

Asia – May 23rd, 2021 4:00 am EST

Middle East – May 22nd, 2021 11:00 pm EST



Notable FNCS Trios to watch for Season 6

Each region is home to some outstanding trios, ones that have dominated the qualifiers in the lead-up to the FNCS Semi-Finals. Keep in mind, that the top three trios from Chapter 2 Season 4’s FNCS have already pre-qualified for this season’s Grand Finals, so they will not be making an appearance in the Semi-Finals.

Europe Benjyfishy, Umplify, and Matsoe Tayson, Nayte, and 4zr Andilex, Snayzy and xsweeze.mces Adn 7, Hardfind, and AstroSMZ mexe, Micahel and Verox Queasy, TruleX, and Jur3ky

North America East Bugha, Bizzle, and Clix Highsky, Ceice, and AV Furious, Blake, and Illest Cloud, Klass, and susscript Zyfa, Lazarp, and Eclipsae TabzG, Co1azo, and Ved Knight, Shark, and ClairtyG

North America West TrashyTHD. Vert, and DemonRosez symetrical, KADENOX and TurtleTavern caleb, Tautai, and Wheels adambae8, cozz and 4DRStorm



Another note to keep in mind is that some trios have already qualified for the Grand Finals through the heats that have been taking place over the duration of the last month!