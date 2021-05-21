How to get free Fortnite Street Shadows challenge pack & Ruby skin - Dexerto

Fortnite is giving the Street Shadows challenge pack and the Ruby skin away for free as part of the Epic Games Mega Sale on PC. Here’s how you can get it on all platforms.

One of the best parts of Fortnite is the huge array of skins and cosmetics that players can wear, ranging from original creations like Peely and Fishstick to ambitious crossovers like Lara Croft and DC’s Beast Boy.

While most of these are purchased with real money or unlocked as part of the premium Battle Pass, Epic is now giving players a rare chance to get an entirely free Ruby Shadows skin and matching cosmetics.

Here’s everything you need to know to get the Street Shadows challenge pack and unlock the Ruby Shadows skin, whether you play on PC or console.

How to get the Street Shadows challenge pack in Fortnite

The Street Shadows challenge pack, which contains the Ruby Shadows skin, will be available to claim in Fortnite on PC between May 20 and June 17, 2021.

Here’s what you need to do to get the Street Shadows challenge pack:

Download the Epic Games Launcher on PC. Launch the Fortnite game. Head to the Item Shop. Scroll down to the Limited Time Offers section. Select the Street Shadows challenge pack and checkout (you won’t be charged). Now complete the challenges in your own time.

Once you’ve claimed the Street Shadows challenge pack, you’ll be able to complete the quests and use the unlocked cosmetics on any platform – which is good news for those who don’t play Fortnite on PC.

This means that console users can download the Epic Games launcher on PC, log in to the game, claim the Street Shadows challenge pack from the Item Shop, and then go back to playing on their consoles.

How to complete all Ruby Shadows challenges

There are four Ruby Shadows quests to complete as part of the Street Shadows challenge pack, and each one will unlock a Fortnite skin or cosmetic for the Ruby Shadows character.

Here are all the Ruby Shadows quests and the rewards they unlock:

Play with friends (5) – Blackout Bag Back Bling

Outlast opponents (500) – Sky Shadow Glider

Deal damage to opponents (1000) – Shadow Slicer Pickaxe

Complete Ruby Shadows quests (3) – Ruby Shadows Skin

Fortunately, these challenges are all quite easy, and you’ll probably tick them off through regular play. It may take some time to finish them all, but it’s definitely worth it to get a free skin and matching cosmetics.

Remember, you’ve only got until June 17, 2021, to claim your free Street Shadows challenge pack in Fortnite!