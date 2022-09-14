Fortnite Season 4 teasers reveal new skins and crossovers coming soon

Epic Games has unleashed several teasers for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, some of which confirm previous leaks and rumors.

Leaks concerning Fortnite’s eagerly-anticipated Season 4 update hit the web weeks ago. One such leak claimed Spider-Gwen from Into the Spider-Verse would soon join the roster.

Another hinted at a Goth Meowscles skin for the beloved humanoid cat character. Of course, Epic Games kept silent, leaving players to constantly guess at the veracity of the unceasing leaks.

With Season 4 set to go live in the coming days, the development team has finally started to lift the lid on what awaits in the next update.

Fans look for meaning in official Fortnite Season 4 teasers

Today, September 14, Epic Games uploaded “Placeholder Store Art” to various digital storefronts. Four pictures in total went live, all hinting at the new content in Fortnite Season 4.

According to the Fortnite-centric Twitter account, iFireMonkey, a picture depicting Meowscles’ hand coming out of liquid chrome originally surfaced on the Epic Games Store. This photo presumably confirms rumors of the Goth Meowscles skin.

A second teaser hit the PlayStation Store around the same time, showcasing Spider-Gwen’s hand reaching out from the shiny goo.

The Nintendo Store played host to the third image, which offers a look at Remixed Paradigm. Finally, the fourth and final of Epic’s Season 4 teasers for Fortnite came in the form of a chrome hand via the Xbox Store.

As iFireMonkey noted in a subsequent Twitter post, fans have pointed out that the chrome hand matches the art of a “concept skin from the surveys.”

Thus far, it seems the Season 4 Battle Pass will at least include Spider-Gwen, Goth Meowscles (or his son, Kit), an alternate Paradigm, and the unnamed survey character.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to begin on Sunday, September 18.