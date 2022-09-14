GamingFortnite

Fortnite Season 4 teasers reveal new skins and crossovers coming soon

Brianna Reeves
fortnite season 4 teasersEpic Games

Epic Games has unleashed several teasers for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, some of which confirm previous leaks and rumors.

Leaks concerning Fortnite’s eagerly-anticipated Season 4 update hit the web weeks ago. One such leak claimed Spider-Gwen from Into the Spider-Verse would soon join the roster. 

Another hinted at a Goth Meowscles skin for the beloved humanoid cat character. Of course, Epic Games kept silent, leaving players to constantly guess at the veracity of the unceasing leaks. 

With Season 4 set to go live in the coming days, the development team has finally started to lift the lid on what awaits in the next update.

Fans look for meaning in official Fortnite Season 4 teasers 

Today, September 14, Epic Games uploaded “Placeholder Store Art” to various digital storefronts. Four pictures in total went live, all hinting at the new content in Fortnite Season 4. 

According to the Fortnite-centric Twitter account, iFireMonkey, a picture depicting Meowscles’ hand coming out of liquid chrome originally surfaced on the Epic Games Store. This photo presumably confirms rumors of the Goth Meowscles skin.

A second teaser hit the PlayStation Store around the same time, showcasing Spider-Gwen’s hand reaching out from the shiny goo.

The Nintendo Store played host to the third image, which offers a look at Remixed Paradigm. Finally, the fourth and final of Epic’s Season 4 teasers for Fortnite came in the form of a chrome hand via the Xbox Store.

As iFireMonkey noted in a subsequent Twitter post, fans have pointed out that the chrome hand matches the art of a “concept skin from the surveys.”

Thus far, it seems the Season 4 Battle Pass will at least include Spider-Gwen, Goth Meowscles (or his son, Kit), an alternate Paradigm, and the unnamed survey character. 

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to begin on Sunday, September 18.

keep reading

an image of Vinicius Jr in FIFA 23
FIFA

Every FIFA 23 player with 5-star skills revealed in ratings leak

Ryan Lemay
Stranger Things Robin
TV & Movies

Stranger Things actress actually wants her character to die in final season

Josh Tyler
TikTok Hotel Eggs
Entertainment

Hotel worker disgusts TikTok viewers after showing how she makes eggs: “That’s a violation”

Dylan Horetski
loading...