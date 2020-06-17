What's in the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass? All tiers and rewards

Season 3 of Fortnite is here and as expected, an all-new Battle Pass is available to rank-up. Here’s a complete rundown on all of the new skins and items available in the latest season.

After weeks of anticipation, the third season of Fortnite Chapter 2 has arrived. Epic’s mega-popular battle royale now has a huge amount of fresh content for players to dive into, and plenty of cosmetics to unlock.

The new season includes a wide array of skins and even comes with a new cosmetic feature this time around. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the Season 3 Battle Pass.

How much is the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass?

As always, you’ll be able to level up the Battle Pass simply by playing the game after purchasing the pass. Every match earns experience and completing challenges will give you a massive boost. It will take 7,570,000 XP to climb all the way through to level 100.

The base price is set at 950 V-Bucks, roughly $10. But players can also purchase it with the first 25 tiers already unlocked, which costs 2,800 V-Bucks, approximately $25.

What’s included in the Season 3 Battle Pass?

Fortnite’s brand new Battle Pass includes a whole heap of skins, cosmetics, and even a new feature. For the first time in the game’s history, players will be able to customize their own unique umbrellas. Using the ‘Build-A-Brella-’ tool in the new home-base, Battle Pass unlocks can be tweaked and redesigned to create entirely unique umbrellas.

While DC's Aquaman joins the fight in Season 3, he's not the focal point of the Battle Pass. Instead, all new characters get the spotlight. From Jules the engineer to Kit, a cat in command of a lethal robot. You can also earn back a total of 1,500 V Bucks throughout the Battle Pass, earning the base-price back and then some.

Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass tiers

In line with previous seasons, the new Battle Pass includes 100 tiers of content. There are exclusive skins scattered throughout the pass and two unlocks locked at Tier 100. Similar to the latest season, however, you can continue to grind experience well beyond level 100 as well. There's no telling what rewards this may unlock down the line.

Here's a look at everything included in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

While the Battle Pass features a heap of cosmetics, there's also plenty for players to unlock elsewhere. Season 3 drops Aquaman into the battle royale and we've got a full guide on how you can play as the protector of the deep.