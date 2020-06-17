New Fortnite Season 3 weapons & items: Molotov, Shockwave Launcher, more

Epic Games have finally revealed Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 and it looks like the weapons/items list has been given a major shakeup – so let's run through them all.

The battle royale game was given a major refresh on June 17 when the developers rolled out their latest patch, overhauling not just the island with a boatload of map changes, but also with the addition of never-before-seen vehicles. There's even an Aquaman skin, and here's how to get it.

The news doesn't stop there, either, as data miners have quickly revealed a new batch of weapons and items that have been discovered.

Fortnite Season 3 new weapons and items

From what we can see thanks to a number of data miners, it looks like several fresh weapons and items have been added to Fortnite – some of which are a spin on previous guns, and others that are totally unique.

Twitter users HYPEX and FortTory revealed a set of guns on June 17, soon after the patch rolled out, including the following:

Charge Shotgun

Ocean's Burst Assault Rifle

Kit's Shockwave Launcher

Kit's Charge Shotgun

Jule's Drumgun

The graphic above shows that the Charge Shotgun can be found in five different variants, so one of them is bound to be part of the game's meta for this season, presumably. The Drumgun isn't included in that image, although it does appear to be gold and have "f=ma" on the side of it.

Aside from those weapons, Lucas7Yoshi has confirmed that there will be Molotov Cocktails in the update – called Firefly Jars – as seen below. That's not all either, with the full list below:

Firefly Jars

Chug Splash (unvaulted)

The return of Chug Splashes will be a welcome one for the community, too, as they were previously one of the easiest ways to build up shield in a short space of time. They could also be used very effectively in Duos or Squads to help teammates.

So, those are the big changes we know about so far in the weapons and items lists. We'll continue to update this article with more information as and when it's made available.