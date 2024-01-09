Fortnite players vow not to complain about skin prices after comparing to Apex and SF6

Apex Legends and Street Fighter 6 are in hot water due to their cosmetic prices, and one player made sure to never complain about Fortnite’s structure again.

Since its shift to hyper-focusing on the battle royale portion, Fortnite has dominated the gaming industry with incredible crossovers and in-game cosmetics. From John Wick to Peter Griffin, nearly every iconic character has some form of presence in the game.

In light of Fortnite’s reach, many similarly minded titles have tried their own forms of crossovers to varying levels of success: for example, Call of Duty’s Attack on Titan-themed skins or the Godzilla vs. Kong event.

Apex Legends and Street Fighter 6 currently find themselves in the crossover mix, although the implementation of said crossovers has left fans fuming.

Fortnite players slam Apex Legends and SF6 crossovers

Quick recap for those who’ve missed it, both Apex Legends and SF6 are in varying forms of hot water. Apex Legends’s Final Fantasy 7 crossover event is receiving tons of flack due to the pricing structure of the event. Essentially, you have to dish out $300 to get every event-themed cosmetic.

On the other hand, SF6 is on the hot seat since the long-awaited Spy x Family crossover is just avatar skins, nothing for the actual characters.

The wave of controversy has reached every inch of the internet, including the Fortnite player base. In an appreciation tweet, Twitter/X user JoJoJosiah_ shared how grateful they were at how Fortnite handles cosmetics.

When it comes to in-game pricing, Fortnite sort of opened the door for companies to test the limits of what players will spend, with games like Valorant and Overwatch 2 testing the limits of player spending.

The replies were quick to agree with JoJoJosiah_’s post citing how ridiculous the prices are in Apex and SF6. “Like 350 dollars for an in-game cosmetic is insane,” one user replied.

While it may seem a little bit of “the pot calling the kettle black,” one response perfectly summed up the problem: “The fact that the TMNT are actually cheaper to get in Fortnite (a free game) than they are in SF6 (a $60 game) is just baffling to me.”

The previous response also highlights the fact the SF6 avatar skins are only visible in certain modes, making the purchase feel underwhelming.