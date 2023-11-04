Fortnite players rejoice over “legendary” Chappadoodle Easter egg on Season OG map

For longtime Fortnite fans, the release of Season OG has been like reliving the past. However, their excitement has been amplified ever since they discovered the Chappadoodle Easter egg on the OG map. Here’s what they said about it.

The new Fortnite Season OG provides a rush of nostalgia to veteran fans of the game as they are dropped back to the Chapter 1 map. With the update, players also gained back classic weapons like the Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun and more to help them grab the coveted Victory Royale.

OG fans can relive their favorite moments from Chapter 1, or even make their own new ones. The Chappadoodle headstone in the desert biome is one of the many Easter Eggs that Epic Games has placed on the map for dedicated players to find in the new season.

In one of the most famous rescue attempts in Fortnite history, prominent YouTuber Muselk attempted to prevent a player named Chappadoodle from falling down a cliff and being eliminated. In honor of the eliminated player, Epic later added a headstone where the rescue mission was carried out on the Chapter 1 map.

Once again, OG fans and Muselk are both celebrating now that the Easter egg has been re-added to the game.

Muselk and his fans rejoice over Chappadoodle Easter egg in Fortnite OG

A screenshot of the new Season OG map, which takes players back to Chapter 1 Season 5, was posted by Fortnite YouTuber Muselk in his most recent X post. North of Paradise Palms, on the Season OG map, he is shown in the image weeping in front of the Chappadoodle’s tombstone.

Muselk states, “Never Forget” accompanied by a weeping emoji, as he recalls his rescue mission in the image. Acquainted fans of the YouTuber expressed their enthusiasm for the Easter egg as they acknowledged his rescue efforts.

One such fan said, “My friend and I went there immediately to see it”. Another one chimed in, “There’s rifts there now so nobody ever suffers as he did”.

A third joined in to suggest, “Now we just gotta find Chappadoodle and get him in there with you wearing Drift and an ATK.” A fourth added, “I paid my respects today”.

After hearing the sentiments of the fans, Chappadoodle and Muselk reunited in the game five years later while donning the same outfits as they did before and exchanged hugs in front of the tombstone. The player community was overcome with emotion upon witnessing the incident. One fan even referred to it as a “emotional day” for OG Fortnite fans.

While there’s a bunch of such Easter eggs and cool additions to be found around the Season OG map, stay tuned to our Fortnite coverage to discover what’s more to come in the coming weeks.