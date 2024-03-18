Fortnite players erupt over “stupid & annoying” Chapter 5 Season 2 contrail

Fortnite players have expressed their frustration regarding a certain contrail from the Chapter 5, Season 2 Battle Pass.

With Fortnite’s latest Chapter 5, Season 2, bringing a Greek Mythology-inspired theme to the game, players can now get their hands on new Mythic items and Greek god-themed skins.

Many of these skins have matching emotes, gliders, and contrails players can equip from the Battle Pass. However, not all of these cosmetics are well-received.

Contrails in Fortnite provide players with unique visual effects as they descend from the Battle Bus. Though they’re usually a welcome addition in the Battle Pass, it’s clear that most players were not so keen on this one.

In a Reddit thread, players have mocked Zeus’ Stormy Descent contrail from the Battle Pass.

With an image showcasing the contrail in action, one user wrote: “Who at Epic looked at this contrail and said: ‘Yeah, let’s release this, players will enjoy having 45% of their screens covered with clouds?'”

In the comments, some players didn’t hesitate to slam this contrail as “stupid” and “annoying.” One of them mentioned: “Real talk, this one is super annoying. Especially when the cloud fully forms, and you can’t even see where you’re landing. Shame, too, cause the bolts look sick as hell.”

One user with the most upvotes even pointed out that the image OP provided has a “generous angle.” They added: “If you try to look ahead, it blocks even more of the screen.”

Another wrote: “I was so pumped to unlock the Zeus stuff because it looks great. Then I saw this sh*t. Now Zeus is leaving a trail of snow because I need to be able to see where I land.”

Fortnite has a history of releasing certain cosmetics that cover the screen at certain angles, like the Family Guy Chicken skin and Millennium Falcon glider, and this contrail is another addition to the list.

