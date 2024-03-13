Fortnite players stunned at Aphrodite skin “rizzing them up” in lobby

Fortnite players are quite stunned at the new Aphrodite skin rizzing them up in the game’s lobby. Here’s what they found out about it.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has added a plethora of new features to the game, transitioning from a more contemporary Battle Royale island in the previous season. This time around, players are transported to a more mythical age, when Greek gods arrive on the island.

The new season introduces four new POIs, a slew of new weapons and heavenly items, and a new Battle Pass with stunning skins. The pass includes gods such as Zeus, Artemis, Poseidon, Ares, Hades, and more.

Epic Games Aphrodite is one of the most debatable skins in the new season.

One of the skins, Aphrodite, has received a lot of criticism for its look which differs from the concept art. However, people are now taken aback by the skin and are starting to embrace it since they feel it is “rizzing them up” in the game’s lobby.

Fortnite players shocked at Aphrodite skin breaking fourth wall

A Reddit user named Sarcasism found out that the Aphrodite skin when equipped in a Fortnite lobby, looks at the screen during her lobby animation loop. However, the said pose also manages to steal a look at the user and Aphrodite’s eyes look up and down while breaking the fourth wall.

Upon looking at said animation, several players believe the goddess of love is trying to “rizz them up” in the game. One such player said, “Damn, now I feel better.” Another chimed in, “She’s done her job as the god of beauty.”

A third user commented, “Okay, I think I just fell in love.” A fourth one replied, “Ok, this skin is growing on me. I’m starting to like her more.”

A fifth player wrote, “Honestly if any characters could be self-aware it’d definitely be her and the other gods.” A sixth one argued about the downward smirk, “I wanna know if Fortnite knew what they were doing with that one.”

