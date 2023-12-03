Fortnite suffers another server crash on Chapter 5 Season 1 launch day

Fortnite fans were left frustrated after the popular battle royale suffered another server crash on Chapter 5 Season 1’s launch day.

Following the end of Fortnite’s massively successful Season OG, Chapter 5 Season 1 was released on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Chapter 5 Season 1 brings a ton of new content to the game, including a staggering number of LEGO skins, tons of map changes, and much more.

Unfortunately, the new season’s launch hasn’t had the smoothest start, as Fortnite has suffered another batch of server issues during Chapter 5’s launch day leaving many players frustrated.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1’s launch met with more server issues

On December 3, 2023, the official Fortnite Status X account posted the following message: “We’re aware of reports that some players are unable to matchmake, and the team is investigating. We’ll provide more info when we have it.”

This second round of server issues came right players experienced a “Waiting in Queue” error as fans flooded in to watch the Eminen Big Bang event.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustrations about the server issues. “Fortnite I love your game but just fix the queue times you guys should know you’re gonna have hella players on your servers lmao,” said one player.

Others took to the game’s subreddit to discuss the server issues and voice their disappointment. “Yesterday and today have just been a shitshow. Unbelievable,” said one fan, while another noted, “Made the mistake of closing then reopening the game thinking it would help. Now I’m stuck in queue for an hour.”

Massive queue times have been a huge issue on launch day, with tons of fans experiencing wait times eclipsing an hour.

Thankfully, an hour after the official X account acknowledged the server issues, the account issued an update. “Matchmaking has now been fixed, thank you for your patience while this was resolved. Please be aware that some players may still experience a queue when logging in due to increased traffic.”

It seems those still experiencing long queue times will just have to be patient as millions of players flock to the battle royale to get in on Chapter 5 Season 1’s launch.